Bad Bunny's Anti-ICE Comments Resurface As His Super Bowl Halftime Show Selection Sparks Fierce Reaction

Bad Bunny has been announced as the performer for the Super Bowl LX halftime show in California this upcoming February. Inevitably, not everyone is pleased with the news, and many are pointing to his now very contradictory comments about ICE while calling out the Puerto Rican rapper and the NFL.

Earlier this month, Bad Bunny shared why he chose not to include any stops in the United States during his upcoming tour that begins in November. The 31-year-old was asked by i-D magazine if his decision had anything to do with the deportations of illegals in the U.S., which is when he shared his thoughts on ICE.

"Man, honestly, yes," he replied. "There were many reasons why I didn’t show up in the U.S., and none of them were out of hate —I’ve performed there many times. All of (the shows) have been successful. All of them have been magnificent. I’ve enjoyed connecting with Latinos who have been living in the U.S."

"But there was the issue of — like, fuc-ing ICE could be outside (my concert). And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he continued.

His opinion seems to have shifted after the NFL came calling for him to do the halftime show.

Shortly before Bad Bunny was announced as the halftime performer on Sunday, he jumped on X to post a sarcastic note about doing "just one date in the United States."

"I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States," he wrote in Spanish.

Bad Bunny, who's real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, sent a clear-cut message during the Super Bowl halftime announcement video.

"What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,' he said. "It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history."

His anti-ICE comments, coupled with his ‘I’m doing this for my people' statement, aren't exactly sitting well with everyone.

Bad Bunny, who endorsed Kamala Harris for President in 2024, will take the stage at Levi's Stadium, home of the San Francisco 49ers, on February 8, and the reception he gets will be quite the scene.