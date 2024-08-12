NFL Rookie QB Rankings After One Preseason Game; Caleb Williams Earns Top Spot

There's a lot of hype around this year's NFL rookie class, particularly when it comes to quarterbacks.

That's usually true, but this year's class saw a record six signal callers taken in the first round – and all six were selected in the Top 12.

Of course, none of what they do in the preseason really matters. As we know, it's only when games actually count that it matters.

That being said, it's boring to wait another month to start assessing performance.

That's why I thought it was appropriate to break out the "Way Too Early NFL Rookie Quarterback Rankings."

This is based on each quarterback's play through one preseason start, but also how I view each player long-term based on his pre-draft profile.

Let's dive in…

1. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Look, admittedly, I'm not the biggest Williams fan. I think he's extremely immature and will struggle mightily when adversity hits.

It's also quite annoying just how badly the media wants him to succeed so they can point to an effeminant quarterback and talk about his lack of "toxic masculinity."

That all being said, the kid has undeniable physical gifts. He has a strong arm and he's athletic.

Williams also seems to grasp the concepts that NFL defenses try to throw his way (so far, but preseason defenses are vanilla compared to what he'll eventually see).

He made a few nice throws in his Chicago Bears debut and deserves the top spot in the 2024 NFL Rookie QB Rankings.

2. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

I liked Daniels quite a bit coming out of LSU and there's a reason that he and Williams were locks to go #1 and #2. Nothing has changed to this point.

Daniels didn't play much in his preseason debut, taking just 11 snaps. However, he led Washington on a touchdown drive and made a nice sideline fade throw off an unbalanced platform.

3. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

I admit that I thought the Broncos reached a bit, taking Nix at #12 overall. That hasn't changed, honestly, but I have to give the kid his due.

Nix had the most impressive first preseason start of all the rookie quarterbacks. He was poised in the pocket, made good decisions and led the team on four different scoring drives.

STORY: Bo Nix Looks Like QB1 In Denver After Solid Broncos Debut Against Colts

Obviously, one preseason start (as impressive as it was) is not enough to jump him ahead of Williams and Daniels.

But to me, he definitely looked good enough to give him the nod over a few guys taken ahead of him.

Which includes…

4. J.J. McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings

McCarthy had the second-best preseason debut of the rookie quarterbacks, just behind Nix.

He also made arguably the most impressive play of any of them when he stood in to take a big hit from a defender to deliver a perfectly-thrown ball for a big gain.

McCarthy did throw an interception, which certainly dampened some of the excitement of an otherwise strong debut, but he bounced back from that low point quite nicely, which you love to see in a young player.

That play above is McCarthy's very next throw after the pick. Seeing him standing tough in the pocket after an interception is encouraging.

As was his ability to navigate the pocket, an underrated skill that often goes unnoticed by those who fall in love with physical tools (like with Justin Fields, who has physical gifts that are off-the-charts, but doesn't quite understand what exactly the "pocket" is).

Watch the first play in this compilation where McCarthy navigates the rush like a veteran before delivering a strike.

5. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Drake Maye did not look good in his NFL preseason debut. Let's just get that out of the way early. That being said, he did play in the worst weather of the rookies, so I'm willing to cut him some slack.

I also believe that his ceiling is much higher than that of Michael Penix, who I'm still not sold on as an NFL starting quarterback.

But Maye played just one series, and it was pretty much nothing but check-downs.

He attempted one pass down-the-field and sailed it a bit high. Yes, it could have been caught, but it didn't look like a very good throw (wobbled a bit, didn't have any zip).

It had more to do with the way he looked, though. He just didn't seem comfortable at all on the field.

That's not a great sign and something I'll be watching very closely when his NFL regular season career begins.

6. Michael Penix, Atlanta Falcons

Penix played fine in his preseason debut. I just don't see it with him. Maybe it's me, and maybe I'm wrong (I'm usually not), but I don't understand the hype.

The NFL X account posted each of Penix's completions against the Miami Dolphins and I ask you: do you consider any of these plays to be impressive?

On each throw, Penix gets the ball out of his hands quickly and to his first read. It doesn't seem like the coaching staff wants him sitting back in the pocket and making too many decisions.

His one throw down-the-field that went for a big gain was not overly impressive, either. In the NFL, that receiver is WIDE OPEN. Plus, he's Penix's first read on the play.

He did have one strong play, but to me, it's getting a little more hype than it deserves from people with some confirmation bias.

Penix is getting a lot of hype on social media. We'll see.

That's my list. Feel free to give me your thoughts on the NFL rookie quarterbacks via email at dan.zaksheske@outkick.com or on X @RealDanZak.