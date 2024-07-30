Bears Rookie QB Caleb Williams Won't Make NFL Debut In Hall Of Fame Game

For Chicago Bears and NFL fans who were hoping the first game of the season would feature No. 1 overall draft pick Caleb Williams, we've got some bad news.

The season (well, preseason) starts on Thursday with the annual Hall of Fame Game between the Bears and Houston Texans.

Honestly, after months without football, most of us will take whatever we can get. Although the Hall of Fame Game is a preseason contest, it still brings us the football that America desperately needs.

Unfortunately, there won't be many recognizable names playing. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus announced that none of his starters would see action and that included the first overall pick in April's Draft, Caleb Williams.

Eberflus wouldn't commit to playing Williams in the team's second preseason game next week, either. However, the Bears do plan to get Williams snaps prior to the start of the regular season.

It's a disappointing development, but not a surprising one. NFL players, particularly starters and especially veterans, are playing less and less during the preseason.

Plus, if none of the Bears starters are playing, what's the point of throwing Williams out there with backups that he's unlikely to share the field with during the regular season?

Williams is receiving a ton of praise, currently, from Bears players, coaches and the media.

Caleb Williams is a media darling because he eschews many of the traditional masculine traits of professional football players.

He paints his nails, cries openly, and talks about watching Netflix with his dog. Thus, they love him.

But the beauty of the NFL is that none of it really matters. Either the kid can play or he can't play.

We're going to find out the answer to that soon enough.

Unfortunately, just not on Thursday night.