Record NFL Rookie QB Class Has Hit Ground Running With A Couple Of Possible Exceptions

The Chicago Bears play their first preseason game in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday and will name starters for that game on Tuesday. And if coach Matt Eberflus doesn't name rookie quarterback Caleb Williams the starting quarterback, there should be an investigation.

Because Williams has been the team's starter since he arrived as the No. 1 overall selection. He's taking all the first-team snaps in practice. Eberflus has named him the starter for the regular season.

Caleb Williams is the guy in Chicago

Only A Cub, But Williams Leads Bears

Williams has been solid in camp, and everything the Bears are saying publicly has been positive. There is so far no dissatisfaction of any kind privately, either.

Williams has been as advertised. He's sometimes eye-popping amazing. Sometimes he does rookie things and makes bad decisions or late throws.

Eberflus has been focused on how Williams recovers from the tough moments as much as how many great moments he has. That happened Saturday after some poor throws.

"I thought he responded well," Eberflus said. When you throw an interception what is your response? I thought he responded well in seven-on-seven after those plays. Again, we were doing all downs today, so we were doing situational football third and fourth down, quad zone stuff. I thought the response was good."

Williams was the first of a record-tying six quarterbacks drafted in the first round of April's NFL draft. First round picks are selected to make a difference, especially since all these guys were picked in the first 12 selections.

So, that's how it started. How's it going for the other guys?

Jayden Daniels Will Start, But Not Yet

Jayden Daniels: We all know Jayden Daniels is going to win the job, barring a preseason meltdown or injury.

But regardless of how well known that fact is, coach Dan Quinn is going to conduct the competition his way – giving Daniels and veteran Marcus Mariota chances to prove they deserve the job.

Daniels is not only cool with this, he seems to embrace it.

"I like competing. I'm a competitor, so regardless if I was announced the starter or not, you still got to compete," Daniels said. "You still can't be content of your job, comfortable. I think it is just your job to seal the deal. You got to go out there and compete. So for me, it's not a problem at all. I like competing,'

The Commanders open the season at Tampa Bay and coach Todd Bowles is a master of the blitz, so Daniels has to show he's comfortable and prepared to face that onslaught.

Drake May Hasn't Found The Light

Drake Maye: Maye has spent his first week or so of camp addressing his inconsistent footwork and trying to keep linebacker Matthew Judon from stealing his soul. Judon collected Maye's first training camp interception.

And Maye hasn't exactly lit it up at this stage. So while coach Jerod Mayo insists the competition for the starting job continues, it's clear Jacoby Brissett remains the starter and will be that in the regular-season opener barring a sudden emergence by Maye.

Make no mistake, however, Maye will start games by season's end.

Kirk Cousins Has The Job In Atlanta

Michael Penix Jr.: Remember when Kirk Cousins seemed to suggest he was about to get challenged in a competition for the Atlanta Falcons starting job in training camp? Yeah, forgot that for now.

Anyone with eyes has seen that Cousins has the best anticipation and ability to read defenses quickly of any quarterback on the team. That's partly because of experience.

But I'm told the Falcons are pleased with Penix's arm and work ethic. He's been mostly sharp, including last Friday when he completed all but two passes in 11- on-11 work – with the two incompletions being accounted to drops.

"I felt like it was good," Penix said after that practice.

Penix is expected to start a preseason game and perhaps more to get work he'll split with Taylor Heinicke. But Cousins is the regular season starter.

J.J. McCarthy Behind Sam Darnold

J.J. McCarthy: He says he's focused on getting better every day and not when he'll be starting.

"My ultimate goal is to get the most out of every single day," McCarthy said recently. "When the time comes, it comes. I'm just training every single day so that when that time does come, I'm going to be ready."

It's good McCarthy is fine with being patient because, so far, Sam Darnold has the early lead on McCarthy in the competition to win the starting job.

And, no, that's not unexpected. But even as McCarthy has some bright moments, it's not all that close at this stage and the speed of things is about to get faster with padded practices starting on Monday.

So Darnold's obvious lead is likely to get larger because of his experience with the speed of the NFL game.

It's possible some Vikings fans expected McCarthy to come off the national championship win at Michigan and be ready to go at the start of the regular season. That's not the direction that's currently trending.

Bo Nix In Denver Mix

Bo Nix: The Broncos are so far conducting something of a three-headed quarterback competition that includes Jarrett Stidham, Zach Wilson and Nix.

Stop snickering at Wilson, OK?

Look, coach Sean Payton usually knows how to get the most from his quarterbacks, so maybe even Wilson can rehabilitate his career in Denver.

But the Broncos loved Nix when they selected him, and he's done nothing to change their minds since April. He has a very legitimate chance to be the starter for the regular-season opener.

Yes, he's made mistakes. But he doesn't often repeat those. And he recovers fairly quickly both physically and mentally. His body language is usually also pretty good, I'm told.

That's important for a team needing leadership from its quarterback position. It's important to Payton.

One thing, however. This does not suggest Nix is going to be an instant star. If the Broncos had an established veteran, he likely wouldn't be the opening game starter. But need has put him in a strong situation.