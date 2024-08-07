Some Surprises About Which QBs Start, Which Sit In NFL's First Full Week Of Preseason

We're finally going to see Caleb Williams play an NFL game. Jayden Daniels, too. And Drake Maye and also J.J. McCarthy.

Truth is all six quarterbacks selected in the first round of the NFL draft last April will make their preseason debuts this week.

NFL Draft's First Two Picks Start

The question is which will start? And is it because they're in line to be the regular-season starter – like Williams and Daniels – or simply because, well, somebody has to go in there?

The reason Williams is going to play and start is, firstly, he's already won the starting job. Secondly, he needs the work.

"I think it's good that way because you get to feel the pressure," coach Matt Eberflus said. "You can get hit back there, you can get sacked, and you have to be able to feel like it's game time.

"We try to do that every single practice, but there's benefit to having real live reps for everybody."

Nothing wrong with Williams playing the first couple of preseason games. He needs to acclimate to the speed of the NFL game even if it doesn't count in the standings.

Is it an injury risk? Yes.

But the cub has to get out of the den sometime.

Drake Maye Remains Behind Brissett

Here are the details on the other QB situations for every preseason game this week:

Thursday:

Panthers at Patriots: Carolina coach Dave Canales said Bryce Young is not going to play this game despite a Year 2 confidence that has grown by leaps and bounds, per all reports. Young does need and will get some preseason snaps later in the preseason. The Patriots, meanwhile, are going to play all their quarterbacks, according to coach Jerod Mayo, who said everyone's who's healthy is playing. So who starts? Jacoby Brissett is this team's starter right now, and it would look freakishly awkward if he has to come in the game as a backup. So Brissett starts.

Lions at Giants: Detroit coach Dan Campbell said, "I don't see" Jared Goff playing this game, which means he's got 20-20 vision, because what the heck would be the point? The Giants are different in that Daniel Jones wants to play – which might not be too smart. Jones joined a little fracas during the teams' dual practices on Monday. The last thing the Giants need is to throw him out there to have opposing players take live, legal shots at him.

Nothing To Gain For Tua To Play

Friday:

Falcons at Dolphins: Someone please tell me the point of playing either Tua Tagovailoa for Miami or Kirk Cousins for Atlanta? Do they need to knock off rust now that they cannot do next week or the one after? Only way this makes sense is if each hands off three times and sits down. Cousins, by the way, is still coming back from last year's ruptured Achilles so it makes no sense throwing him out there yet. It does make sense for the Falcons to give rookie Michael Penix Jr. some snaps and that's what they'll do along with Taylor Heinicke.

Texans at Steelers: No official word yet from Mike Tomlin, but Russell Wilson returned as a full practice participant for the first time on Tuesday. Why would Tomlin trot him out there three days later? Better to let Justin Fields, Kyle Allen and maybe John Rhys Plumlee work this game. The Texans are going a different direction as coach DeMeco Ryans said there's benefit in getting his vets some snaps – and that is likely to include C.J. Stroud. Be careful, DeMeco.

Eagles at Ravens: Lamar Jackson hasn't played in previous preseason openers and after missing four days at the start of camp with an illness, what's the point of him playing in this one? Nothing is official on Jalen Hurts although, by all accounts, he's been outstanding at the start of training camp. The bigger Eagles QB question is the backup job because Kenny Pickett is suddenly having to fight off Tanner McKee for the backup job. Craziness.

Not Yet For Aaron Rodgers

Saturday:

Commanders at Jets: Aaron Rodgers isn't playing in this game, and he's going to have to lobby long and hard to play at all this preseason. The Commanders are letting Jayden Daniels show what he can do, despite the fact he's already got the starting job for the regular season all but locked up.

Bears at Bills: Caleb Williams time. And for the Bills, if you think they're going to roll Josh Allen out there and risk him losing his mind and scrambling on one play, your logic is lacking.

Raiders at Vikings:The Raiders have an unremarkable quarterback battle going on between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell so let them go at it. The Vikings are starting Sam Darnold this week but also playing J.J. McCarthy. The Vikes intend to be very intentional about when McCarthy finally becomes the team's starter and Preseason 1 is not that time.

Go Time For Jordan Love

Packers at Browns: The Packers are going to let Jordan Love play maybe a series or two. Why? Coach Matt LeFleur said something about the value of game prep, but I wonder how he balances that against getting his franchise QB hit? The Browns are not playing Deshaun Watson. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he's got a plan for Watson the remainder of the preseason, but didn't say specifically what it is. Watson does need some work, considering he's played 12 games the past two seasons. But this game it'll be Jameis Winston.

Buccaneers at Bengals: The Bengals say Joe Burrow is healthy and coach Zac Taylor says there's value in him playing in the preseason – possibly even in this one. Sounds stunning but, hey, Taylor and Burrow are usually on the same page. Burrow hasn't played in the preseason since 2021. Bucs coach Todd Bowles said he'll finalize his decision on playing starters this game by Wednesday or Thursday.

Trevor Lawrence Rolling In Preseason 1

Chiefs at Jaguars: Patrick Mahomes plays in the preseason. The question remains will he play the first game out of the gate? Carson Wentz, though, definitely will get a chance. Trevor Lawrence is playing! Actually, that's true. Really interesting decision by coach Doug Pederson. Not sure I love it.

49ers at Titans: Kyle Shanahan said he doesn't expect many starters to play and that means Brock Purdy sits. The Titans are installing a new offense and Will Levis has famously said he never turns down an opportunity to play – even in preseason. So this could go any sort of way. But Levis is the starter, folks and Mason Rudolph has been the clear No. 2 ahead of Malik Willis, who so far hasn't gotten much of a chance to compete with the second-stringers.

Seahawks at Chargers: Obviously, Justin Herbert is out for the time being with a foot injury. So coach Jim Harbaugh will likely throw his entire QB room into the next couple of games. Geno Smith missed four practices with knee and hip issues before returning on Monday. So does it make sense to put him on the field in a meaningless preseason game when the starting offensive line still hasn't come together? An official answer is coming in the next day or so.

No Preseason For Kyler Murray

Saints at Cardinals: Kyler Murray not only isn't starting this one, he's not playing at all in the preseason, per coach Jonathan Gannon. The coach said he's satisfied with how the offense is operating, which he believes is good enough to get the Cardinals to the regular-season opener. For the Saints, rookie Spencer Rattler has been on something of a streak this week, stacking good practice after good practice. That means the battle for the backup job with Jake Haener is heating up. It makes sense for that battle to see a lot of playing time this game.

Sunday:

Broncos at Colts: Jarrett Stidham will be working with the starters this preseason, per coach Sean Payton but we're not certain the starters are going this game. This we do know: Everyone's going to play, including rookie Bo Nix, who is listed as the No. 3 QB behind backup Zach Wilson. Colts coach Shane Steichen said he'd decided by the middle of the week on starters playing. Anthony Richardson needs to work this preseason but no one will complain if that time clock doesn't get punched in the first preseason game.

Cowboys at Rams: Neither Dak Prescott nor Matthew Stafford should be in the lineup for this one and if either are, it's a scandal.