Antonio Pierce Wants A Starting QB To Step Forward But Only Guy Who Can Isn't On The Team

Let's just be clear about this because Antonio Pierce is a no-nonsense kind of football coach, so that's how we're approaching this opinion of the Las Vegas Raiders' quarterback competition:

The Raiders have a couple of middling quarterbacks locked in a middling quarterback competition for the right to deliver, well, kind of middling play in 2024.

Minshew, O'Connell Inconsistent

And neither Gardner Minshew nor Aidan O'Connell has distinguished himself the first week of training camp. Which left their no-nonsense coach sounding like he's already over this ordeal.

"I’d like to see — again, I’m going to keep saying it — somebody to just take it and say, ‘I’m the guy, AP,'" Pierce told reporters who asked about a quarterback update on Tuesday. "Make it clear and evident, and then we'll make that decision at that point."

Well, since Pierce wants it clear and evident, allow me to be that: Neither of these guys is the guy, coach.

Someone will definitely emerge from this competition as the no- loser. But, trust me, that guy is not likely to last the entire season as your starter because the inconsistency you've seen in practice will eventually translate to games.

And the replacement you'll turn to for help won't be the guy, either.

So the Raiders will almost definitely go into next offseason looking for a quarterback.

It would be shocking if this doesn't happen.

Call Tom Brady, Coach

So here's an obvious alternative: Get on the phone, Antonio Pierce, and call Tom Brady.

No answer? Not the answer you want?

Leave practice, get on a jet and fly to Brady's house. And convince, cajole, beg, and plead, for Brady to come out of retirement – again – to become the Raiders starting quarterback in 2024.

Because Tom Brady, 47 years old next week, is right now better than Minshew or O'Connell, or two-thirds of the quarterbacks currently in the NFL.

Brady actually is the guy.

And, yes, there's a phrase football has adopted to describe the scenario I just described: A Hail Mary.

That's because Brady may pick up the phone or open the door for Pierce, whom he respects. But he's not likely to simply drop all his post-career plans to go play for the Raiders.

Maybe in a weak moment he would. But it's admittedly not likely.

That doesn't change the fact it merits the attempt because the alternative is Pierce continuing to manage middling quarterbacks locked in a middling quarterback competition.

Antonio Pierce Wants QB Clarity

And did you not get the drift that Pierce is growing impatient with that exercise? If not consider his words from a few days ago for added context:

"I told them it's time to make that leap," Pierce said of a conversation he had with his quarterbacks. "Stop with the baby steps, somebody grab the bull by the horns and be the guy, and they're trying to do that."

Pierce on Tuesday said he was hopeful the fact the Raiders were finally in pads might change the dynamics of the quarterback play he's seen so far.

"I’m sure you saw it looked like the defense was winning," Pierce said. "But obviously, you hope that will stop now with pads on — a little more resistant. But it goes back to the No. 1 thing is taking care of the ball, putting the team in a position to win, managing the offense, understanding the operational [elements].

"… I think our guys are doing a good job. Both quarterbacks are really embracing it. But, again, I’ll just go back to it — somebody has to just separate from the other."

This is wishful thinking. Yes, the Raiders put their pads on for the first time this training camp. It wasn't an empty gesture.

"It's live, it's live," Pierce said. "It's football."

Contact Makes Things Harder, Not Easier

The problem is, football gets harder, not easier, when the pads go on and hitting starts. This includes quarterbacks. Flag football is fun, but there are tons of great flag football quarterbacks who would soil themselves knowing someone is trying to break them in half.

The Raiders' quarterbacks aren't likely to look way better amid more violence than they did when practice was softer, and maybe slower.

You know who looked good in practice and games for most of his 23 seasons regardless of how violent things got? The guy Antonio Pierce should be calling every day.