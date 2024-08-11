Bo Nix Looks Like QB1 In Denver After Solid Broncos Debut Against Colts

Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix didn't start the team's first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, as that distinction went to veteran Jarrett Stidham.

Stidham didn't play well in his two series, as the Broncos punted on their first drive and Stidham threw an interception to end the second.

He finished 4-of-7 passing for just 37 and that pick.

That's when Bo Nix entered the game, to start the team's third drive. The first two passes of his NFL career fell incomplete before he completed a nice, on-the-run 22-yard sideline throw to Courtland Sutton on third-and-10.

That Sutton, a veteran wide receiver, remained in the game after Nix took over is likely a telling sign.

Clearly, the Denver coaching staff wanted to get a look at Nix with his best wide receiver, even though a veteran receiver wouldn't generally see much time in a preseason game.

Nix' first drive ended with three points for Denver, though it was a bit up-and-down. He completed the big pass to Sutton, but went just 2-for-6 passing on the series and fumbled a snap.

But Nix showed a bit more on his second turn under center. He scrambled for a first down on a third down early in the drive and later ran for another first down.

He also led the team to its first touchdown of the preseason with his 1-yard strike to Marvin Mims.

The team gave Nix a chance to run the two-minute drill, as well, after the Colts tied the game at 10 in the late stages of the first half.

Nix completed the first pass, then tight end Lucas Krull fumbled and turned the ball over.

But Indianapolis turned it right back over, so Nix got a do-over.

And, for the third time, Nix led Denver on a scoring drive. The team tacked on a field goal in the final seconds of the second quarter.

Rookie first round pick Bo Nix should be the favorite to be the Denver Broncos starter in Week 1 of the NFL season.

It seemed likely that would end Nix's debut, but head coach Sean Payton somewhat surprisingly elected to send the rookie back onto the field for the first drive of the third quarter.

Once again, the rookie led the Broncos on a scoring drive, this time reaching the end zone for the second time.

He completed all five of his passes on the series, which ended with an Audric Estime 2-yard touchdown run.

Nix ultimately completed 15–of-21 passes for 125 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He fumbled a snap, but recovered it himself, and ran for 17 yards.

The Broncos scored on four of the five series that Nix played, taking a 20-10 lead over Indianapolis.

I don't know that the QB competition is over between Stidham and Nix, but it certainly appears that Nix is the better option for the Broncos in Week 1.

We'll see what Sean Payton elects to do, and there's still plenty of time before that decision needs to be made, but Nix should be the clear favorite after a solid NFL debut.