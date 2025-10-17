NFL Must-Watch Games Of Week 7: Weighty Hurts-Wentz Matchup, Jaguars Own London, Lions Try To Avoid Skid

There was a time in the NFL when Jalen Hurts and Carson Wentz were teammates and one was supposed to lead the Philadelphia Eagles to Super Bowls and the other played for Alabama and Oklahoma.

Stuff changed.

Hurts became the two-time Super Bowl quarterback. Wentz is an NFL journeyman, playing for his sixth NFL team. And yet, as the Vikings and Eagles get ready for a Sunday meeting, none of that is what matters most for these teams.

What matters most?

Check out Mando's Must-Watch NFL Games of the Week:

🏈 Rams (4-2) vs. Jaguars (4-2) *London

WHY IT MATTERS: International spotlight with playoff-caliber intrigue; a clean barometer for both clubs outside their comfort zones. Jacksonville’s brand-building in the UK meets a Rams team built to stress-test secondaries.

WHAT TO WATCH: Trevor Lawrence’s handling of simulated pressures and late rotations. Matt Matt Stafford doesn't have to prove anything to anyone but he gets a chance to show he's arguably the best passer in the NFL right now.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: Jacksonville has won three consecutive London games and four out of their last five. That makes them London's team (sort of) but they come to this game as a team rising in, you know, America. One would guess rookie start Travis Hunter will show up interested to show out – contrary to some narratives. The Rams are flying 5,440 miles to get to London. Are they going to be worn out?

🏈 Eagles (4-2) @ Vikings (3-2)

WHY IT MATTERS: There is a lot of outside noise surrounding this game. If the Eagles lose, it would be their third consecutive loss of the season. The Vikings, meanwhile, are expected to start Wentz for the for the fourth time this season. He's 2-1 so far, but there are growing questions about J.J. McCarthy.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Eagles’ must run the football. Their passing game is inconsistent, and that might inconsistency might loom larger against Minnesota's blitz-heavy and attacking pass defense.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: More Wentz success is good for the team, but is it good for McCarthy? He wins his third game in four starts, and it's going to be hard to get him out of the lineup even if McCarthy is ready next week. The Eagles, meanwhile, would come home to a lot of angry noise if they lose their third consecutive game.

🏈 Falcons (3-2) @ 49ers (4-2) *SNF

WHY IT MATTERS: The Falcons face another measuring stick game they have to win to keep ascending. The 49ers, ravaged by injuries, are trying to survive until they get healthy.

WHAT TO WATCH: Christian McCaffrey usage versus run-fit discipline from Atlanta will be interesting. The Falcons feasted on a beat-up Buffalo Bills team last week and face another beat-up opponent this week.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: The Falcons announced themselves as a contender with a victory over the Bills, but contenders typically show consistency. So, go be consistent, Birds. Also, not the way to celebrate Indigenous Peoples' Day, Buffalo. The 49ers are still not healthy and that glows in neon at the quarterback spot where both Brock Purdy (turf toe) and Mac Jones (oblique/knee) are still hobbled. Purdy has been more hobbled, so it sounds like Jones, who has been solid, gets another start.

🏈 Buccaneers (5-1) @ Lions (4-2) *MNF

WHY IT MATTERS: This is not just an NFC pecking order game, but the Lions find themselves in chasing the Green Bay Packers who lead the NFC North. The Bucs also suddenly find themselves in a division where the Carolina Panthers and Falcons are playing well.

WHAT TO WATCH: The Lions’ run-game multiplicity and play-action attack threatens Tampa’s downhill fits and reliance on pass blitzes. For the Bucs, quarterback Baker Mayfield is always a show. Always.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE ⭐ ⭐ ⭐ ⭐

NARRATIVE: The Lions haven't lost consecutive games in three seasons and coach Dan Campbell made it clear he's not eager to see that happen this week after losing to Kansas City last week. Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield comes into this game as the league's leading MVP candidate (because I say so) and he faces a Lions secondary diminished not only by injuries but the suspension of safety Brian Branch.