No NFL Team Celebrated Columbus Day On X, But Three Celebrated Indigenous People Day

Columbus Day is admittedly one of those holidays that only federal and bank employees have gotten off and the NFL definitely works right through the day the same way it does Thanksgiving, New Year's Day and even Christmas.

But that didn't change the fact Monday was Columbus Day in the United States of America – an official federal holiday established in 1934 by Franklin D. Roosevelt to celebrate the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

Oct 13, 2024; London, United Kingdom; The NFL shield logo at midfield before an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL Teams Ignore Columbus Day

And the NFL worked. It played a couple of Monday Night Football games. Players gathered at team facilities. There were press conferences. Stuff happened.

But not one NFL team acknowledged Columbus Day on Monday – at least not on their enormous X social media platforms.

Those are the same teams that celebrate just about every other federal holiday and some holidays that aren't recognized by the government, such as Easter and Hanukkah and Sept. 11. They all ignored Columbus Day.

The league itself also did not mention Columbus Day on its X feed, although it has pinned the announcement that Bad Bunny will perform at a Super Bowl halftime show lacking any traditional values.

DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 13: Nico Padilla of Hopi and Apache heritage, arrives to participate in a ceremony to commemorate Indigenous Peoples' Day on October 13, 2025 in Denver, Colorado. Denver passed legislation this year to honor Indigenous Peoples' Day, rather than Columbus Day, as an official city holiday, and celebrated the first observance with Coloradan Indigenous ceremonies, traditional dances, and musical performances. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

NFL Teams Celebrate Indigenous People

Anyway, it seems the Italians took an L on being recognized by the NFL. 

So did white people, because the day represents the start of European colonization of the Americas and that triggers some folks.

Too political?

Well, it's a political topic. The perfect evidence of this is that while no NFL team acknowledged Columbus Day, three teams celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The Buffalo Bills did.

Bills Honor Indigenous Everywhere 

The Bills said they wanted to "honor those who first called this land home."

The team added: "We celebrate the strength, resilience, contributions, and cultures of Indigenous people everywhere."

The Minnesota Vikings also celebrated "Indigenous People's Day."

Vikings Honor 'Indigenous People's Day'

And now we have controversy because the Vikings went apostrophe S on "People's" while the Bills went S apostrophe on "Peoples'."

The wonderful thing about having three teams celebrate Columbus Day by shouting out indigenous people is that we get a tiebreaker on the apostrophe controversy.

The Arizona Cardinals celebrated "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

So we're buying in to the S apostrophe approach to the Columbus Day alternative.

And, yes, this is in fun. But some of the reactions these teams got, presumably from their fans, for altering the holiday was not in fun.

Teams Get Classic Replies To Posts

One of the replies on the Vikings' post made the point that Columbus is the only illegal immigrant the left hates. 

Another post mocked the irony of a team named the Vikings, after a band of conquerors with a historical reputation for pillaging and marauding, not being offended by Columbus.

The Bills and Cardinals got similar replies to their posts. 

And all this a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive proclamation ordering the United States to "observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. 

"I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus and all who have contributed to building our Nation."

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.