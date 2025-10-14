No NFL Team Celebrated Columbus Day On X, But Three Celebrated Indigenous People Day

NFL account also ignored posting about federal holiday established in 1934

Columbus Day is admittedly one of those holidays that only federal and bank employees have gotten off and the NFL definitely works right through the day the same way it does Thanksgiving, New Year's Day and even Christmas.

But that didn't change the fact Monday was Columbus Day in the United States of America – an official federal holiday established in 1934 by Franklin D. Roosevelt to celebrate the arrival of Christopher Columbus in the Americas on October 12, 1492.

NFL Teams Ignore Columbus Day

And the NFL worked. It played a couple of Monday Night Football games. Players gathered at team facilities. There were press conferences. Stuff happened.

But not one NFL team acknowledged Columbus Day on Monday – at least not on their enormous X social media platforms.

Those are the same teams that celebrate just about every other federal holiday and some holidays that aren't recognized by the government, such as Easter and Hanukkah and Sept. 11. They all ignored Columbus Day.

The league itself also did not mention Columbus Day on its X feed, although it has pinned the announcement that Bad Bunny will perform at a Super Bowl halftime show lacking any traditional values.

NFL Teams Celebrate Indigenous People

Anyway, it seems the Italians took an L on being recognized by the NFL.

So did white people, because the day represents the start of European colonization of the Americas and that triggers some folks.

Too political?

Well, it's a political topic. The perfect evidence of this is that while no NFL team acknowledged Columbus Day, three teams celebrated Indigenous Peoples' Day.

The Buffalo Bills did.

Bills Honor Indigenous Everywhere

The Bills said they wanted to "honor those who first called this land home."

The team added: "We celebrate the strength, resilience, contributions, and cultures of Indigenous people everywhere."

The Minnesota Vikings also celebrated "Indigenous People's Day."

Vikings Honor 'Indigenous People's Day'

And now we have controversy because the Vikings went apostrophe S on "People's" while the Bills went S apostrophe on "Peoples'."

The wonderful thing about having three teams celebrate Columbus Day by shouting out indigenous people is that we get a tiebreaker on the apostrophe controversy.

The Arizona Cardinals celebrated "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

So we're buying in to the S apostrophe approach to the Columbus Day alternative.

And, yes, this is in fun. But some of the reactions these teams got, presumably from their fans, for altering the holiday was not in fun.

Teams Get Classic Replies To Posts

One of the replies on the Vikings' post made the point that Columbus is the only illegal immigrant the left hates.

Another post mocked the irony of a team named the Vikings, after a band of conquerors with a historical reputation for pillaging and marauding, not being offended by Columbus.

The Bills and Cardinals got similar replies to their posts.

And all this a week after President Donald Trump signed an executive proclamation ordering the United States to "observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities.

"I also direct that the flag of the United States be displayed on all public buildings on the appointed day in honor of the great Christopher Columbus and all who have contributed to building our Nation."