NFL Week 6 Most Interesting Games: Pissed Baker Is Best Baker, Jags Tested Again, Chiefs Knock Out?

Lions might be NFL's best team, Baker Mayfield might be its best player and the Jaguars might be the biggest surprise

Someone asked Baker Mayfield if he needs to be "pissed off" to play better. Mayfield paused, seemed to ponder for a second, and then said, "What do you think?"

Um, yeah.

Definitely.

Pissed off. Fired up. Aggrieved. Anything that suggests he cannot accomplish so that his desire to prove stuff shifts into high gear and helps him, well, prove stuff.

Fans Learned Not To Try Mayfield

Mayfield is coming off a great game against the Seattle Seahawks. Actually, the correct description is another great game …

He's playing like the MVP award's leading candidate – yeah, I get a vote – and if you want to make that continue, tell him you don't believe he can do it. Tell him things like the people in the stands in Seattle apparently did.

They gave Mayfield and the Bucs an earful as the players stood at the mouth of the tunnel leading to the field. And Mayfield simply took the abuse.

No he didn't.

Mayfield started woofing at the fans. He promised them they'd go home unhappy and then delivered 379 passing yards, two touchdowns, and a healthy dose of shut-your-mouth.

Baker Mayfield: Be Yourself

Mayfield had not forgotten and forgiven by the time he got home. Because he went on his Instagram account and issued everyone a challenge: "Name the time and place."

Mayfield is having fun. But he understands that's just today's narrative because success is suddenly acting like a loyal pet. But when it was an aloof feral stray, Mayfield recalls the narrative was different.

"I told you guys, I try and not get too high, not too low," Mayfield said. "Early on in my career it's looked as ‘cocky, immature.’ Now it’s ‘moxie’ and ‘he’s a dawg.’ Same s--t, different day. As long as you play well, they change the narrative, but you’ve just gotta be yourself, and I’ve always been like that."

Mayfield needs to keep playing well. The Buccaneers have a huge game this weekend. It's one of OutKick's Week 6 most interesting games of the week:

Liam Coen Really Respects Cooper Kupp

Seattle Seahawks (3-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (4-1)

Why It Matters: Last week, we asked if the Jaguars were ready to move up to the heavyweight division against the Chiefs, and the answer was ultimately "Yes." So, Jacksonville is riding momentum that it needs to maintain to keep up with Indianapolis in the AFC South. Seattle needs to rebound after a demoralizing late loss to Tampa Bay.

What to Watch For: Seattle QB Sam Darnold’s ability to exploit Jacksonville’s secondary. Jacksonville’s ground game – no not Trevor Lawrence falling down and then running in for a score – needs to show up with Travis Etienne Jr. to control tempo.

Entertainment Value: ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆

Narrative: Jacksonville coach Liam Coen almost named his son "Cooper" after Cooper Kupp because "he's the smartest player, along with Matthew Stafford" he's ever worked with for an extended period. So, there's respect from the Jags coach. Seattle, meanwhile, must demonstrate that their metrics reflect achievement, not just activity.

Niners Limp Into Another Tough Game

San Francisco 49ers (4-1) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-1)

Why It Matters: It's only October, which generally is too early to consider conference seeding, but both these teams along with Detroit are chasing that home field advantage and because they all enjoy the same record, the race this year is starting early.

What to Watch: San Francisco’s passing attack, without tight end George Kittle (hamstring and the status of receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee) and Juaun Jennings (ankle/rib) uncertain, may be tested because one thing the Buccaneers definitely want to do on defense is stop the run first. So can Mac Jones, who played bananas last week but was limited in practice early in the week, be able to keep his record as a starter this season (3-0) spotless?

Entertainment Value: ⭐️⭐️⭐️☆

Narrative: The 49ers proved last week that they can win with the talent they put on the field, regardless of injuries. It was a performance that others around the NFL noticed. If the 49ers can once again win without key players, they reinforce their status as a talented team that is also quite deep. Tampa Bay, meanwhile, could be the most exciting team in the NFL. They're never out of it and their three late comeback victories over Houston, the New York Jets and Seattle show they're gritty and resilient as well as clutch.

Are The Lions NFL's Best Team?

Detroit Lions (4-1) @ Kansas City Chiefs (2-3)

Why It Matters: Dan Campbell's Lions are surging and want to prove they can beat elite teams on the road because they might find themselves on the road in the playoffs. The Chiefs, coming off a tough loss to Jacksonville and early stumbles, must reclaim its championship identity soon or we'll be giving it a new identity as an also-ran.

What to Watch: How Detroit’s offensive balance (run + pass) challenges Kansas City’s defensive front, which wasn't up to the task of stopping the Jaguars on a game-winning drive last week. The Chiefs made a lot of big plays in winning 11 one-score games last season. But they've already lost three one-score games this year.

Entertainment Value: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

Narrative: This game has all the ingredients of a defining moment. Kansas City needs a bounce-back to stay on a playoff berth footing. If Detroit gets this road win, they rightly can be considered the NFL's best team at this stage in the season.