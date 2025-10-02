NFL Week 5 Most Interesting Games: Jags Step Up In Class; 49ers A MASH Unit; Are Undefeated Eagles Good?

Once upon a time, about two weeks ago, things were looking great for the San Francisco 49ers because they started the NFL season with consecutive wins and everyone was healthy.

Then tight end George Kittle went on the injured list with a hamstring.

Defensive end Nick Bosa suffered a season-ending ACL injury.

Quarterback Brock Purdy injured his shoulder and was forced to miss games with a bout of turf toe.

And suddenly the season that seemed so promising started smelling like a Korean War-era MASH unit. And that brings us to the NFL Week 5 most interesting games:

49ers Could Use Jerry Rice

San Francisco 49ers (3-1) @ Los Angeles Rams (3-1)

Why it matters: NFC West bragging rights with long-running rivalry undertones. Kyle Shanahan vs. Sean McVay is always a tactical battle.

What to watch: Rams QB Matthew Stafford is among the NFL's leaders in practically every passing category, which is one reason WR Puka Nacua leads the league in receptions and yards. Stafford will duel … back up Mac Jones. That's because Purdy, who played last week, is out again.

Entertainment value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Narrative: The 49ers also ruled out receivers Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall with injuries, so if Jerry Rice is smart he might want to watch this game from home because if he shows up, somebody might force him into his old uniform.

Are Undefeated Eagles Good?

Denver Broncos (2-2) @ Philadelphia Eagles (4-0)

Why it matters: Philly is still perfect this season, and they've won 20 of 21 games dating back to last season. Denver is trying to play spoiler, but as a playoff team last year that thinks itself better this year, this is a measuring stick game for them.

What to watch: The Eagles put some spice into their Tush Push last week. But the rest of the offense was sort of stale, so it'll be interesting to see if receiver A.J. Brown for the second week in a row will have the kind of frustrating game that compels him to tweet Bible verses as a cryptic message afterward.

Entertainment value: ⭐⭐⭐☆

Narrative: Despite their undefeated record, the Eagles are constantly under scrutiny, especially on offense, because they haven't impressed anyone. The Denver D, meanwhile, is tied for third in the NFL in fewest points allowed.

Bucs Making Every Game Interesting

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-1) @ Seattle Seahawks (3-1)

Why it matters: Both chasing division leads, making this a sneaky high-stakes intra-conference matchup.

What to watch: Seattle’s speedy WRs led by Jaxon Smith-Njigba will threaten the Tampa Bay secondary if quarterback Sam Darnold can get the ball out fast against Todd Bowles' blitz-happy scheme. .

Entertainment value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐☆

Narrative: The Bucs have made all their games interesting, including last week's comeback against the Eagles that fell short. The Seahawks believe they have the best defense in the NFL.

Are Jags Ready To Make Statement?

Kansas City Chiefs (2-2) @ Jacksonville Jaguars (3-1)

Why it matters: This is an AFC heavyweight duel that is surprising considering the Jaguars weren't considered to be competing in the heavyweight division before the season began.

What to watch: You know that Patrick Mahomes plays for the Chiefs, right, and they seem to have their stuff together again?

Entertainment value: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Narrative: The Jags want to show they’re a bona fide playoff contender in coach Liam Coen's first year and there's no better way to announce that than by beating the undefeated 49ers last week and coming back with a victory over the AFC's perennial champions this week. Also, Trevor Lawrence still has things to prove, including that he can outduel Mahomes.