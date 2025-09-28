Eagles’ ‘Boring’ Offense Just Got Spicy — Fake Tush Push, Shovel TDs, and 4-0 Start

Philadelphia's bag of tricks was overflowing in heart-stopping victory over the Buccaneers.

The Philadelphia Eagles have gotten stale with their Tush Push, right? They're boring on offense, right? Wrong and wrong.

The Eagles on Sunday went to their bag of tricks.

Eagles Go To Their Bag Of Tricks

And in that bag apparently knitted with touchdown thread, the Eagles found an underarm shovel pass pitch out to tight end Dallas Goedert.

Then they found a more orthodox shovel pass up the gut to Goedert.

Both plays resulted in scores. As touchdown passes. Those were probably the easiest TD passes quarterback Jalen Hurts ever threw in his life.

And then there was the fake Tush Push.

You read right. The fake Tush Push.

Tush Push Leads To Trickery

In the third quarter, the Eagles lined up for the play that has been the source of much controversy on third-and-1.

And out of the now recognizable Tush Push formation, they didn't run Hurts in a sneak with players behind him pushing right up the gut.

Hurts instead turned, handed off to Saquon Barkley, and the running back ran wide left untouched for a 6-yard touchdown.

Even the NFL, which hates the Tush Push and twice tried to ban it in the offseason, had to acknowledge the creativity by posting it on its social media account.

Tom Brady Impressed By Fake Tush Push

"I saw them run it once last year," FOX NFL analyst Tom Brady said as the cameras panned from one shot of a jubilant Eagles scoring celebration to another. "… That's going to make the next 20 that much more effective when you run around the end for an easy walk-in touchdown."

And then Brady pulled out his trusty Fox NFL analyst notepad, scribbled something or other, and had a courier deliver the note directly to the Las Vegas Raiders.

No, he didn't. Just kidding, Tommy.

Wouldn't want to be called "paranoid and distrustful" by the GOAT.

Is Drew Brees Still Bored?

And here's a little secret: The Eagles have a couple of plays they can run off the Tush Push and that includes a pass play, a club source told OutKick.

So one has to wonder what Drew Brees thinks of all the trickery and, gasp, excitement.

Just last week the future Pro Football Hall of Famer and unremarkable ESPN analyst ripped the Eagles for being boring. And not just boring, but Brees said the Eagles have "the most boring" offense he has seen.

That is quite a proclamation to make three games in to becoming an analyst. It's questionable when you consider the Eagles didn't just win the Super Bowl last season but had a 2,000-yard rusher in Barkley.

Eagles Now 4-0 After Victory

Oh, yeah, about Sunday's game …

It was a battle of unbeatens. Both the not-boring Eagles and definitely not-boring Buccaneers came into the game with 3-0 records.

The Eagles did their thing. But the Bucs had two touchdown passes from Baker Mayfield that went 77 yards to Emeka Egbuka and 72 yards to Bucky Irving. That, and an outdoor record 65-yard field goal, is how the Bucs made the game a heart-stopper.

And all this suggests perhaps the NFL should stop trying to engineer plays to its liking. And analysts should stop making broad proclamations that could make them look, well, uninformed only days later.

The Eagles, meanwhile, have won 19 of their last 20 games.