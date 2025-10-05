Ravens Steamrolled Without Lamar Jackson And Other Starters And Now Want To 'Find Ourselves'

Players offer blunt assessment after Baltimore allows most points through five games in franchise history

This is the situation with the Batlimore Ravens now: They've lost four of their first five games, they're limping around without their best players, and on a day the franchise needed heroics to perhaps save the season, the team disappointed everyone – including their fans who emptied out M&T Bank Stadium minutes into the fourth quarter.

By that time, the Houston Texans had already taken a 31-point lead on the Ravens en route to a 44-10 win.

"We got to get our s--t together," linebacker Kyle Van Noy said after the whipping. "Just being brutally honest."

Coach John Harbaugh said the only way to do that was for the team "to stick together."

And a little context here is important because the Texans came into this one riding the struggle bus. They had won only one game the first month of the season. Just like the Ravens, the Texans needed a win badly.

Well, they got a total demolition of a Harbaugh's team which might be wise to look around and recognize the season is on the brink.

More context? This happened on a day quarterback Lamar Jackson was out for Baltimore.

He has a hamstring injury that forced him to miss every day of practice last week and there's no guarantee that will change this coming week.

And not to brag that we told you what was next …. But, we told you what was next.

Harbaugh: Got To Find Ourselves

"It's a complete disappointment," Harbaugh announced, "and we're going to have to find the way to turn it around and figure out who we are this next week and going into the bye and after the bye.

"We're going to have more than half the season left, and we're going to have to find ourselves. That's what our aim will be going forward."

The idea the Ravens, a veteran team that was supposed to be building on the last couple of seasons, have to find themselves is odd. When did they lose themselves?

What's missing, other than maybe a defense that doesn't fold like bed linen?

The Ravens privately hoped their backups would seize the opportunity to play on Sunday. They hoped their backups would step up. They hoped their backups would perhaps even save the situation.

Ravens Backups Do Not Answer Call

Their backups got steamrolled.

The Ravens are now 4-10 in games Jackson has missed. And to be fair, it's not just Jackson.

The Ravens played this game with a veritable Pro Bowl roster of players inactive because of injuries.

But, honestly, this isn't a great excuse.

"No excuses, man," Van Noy said. "No excuses. I just watched the [San Francisco 49ers] have injuries and go out there and play football. No excuses for injuries. We're professionals, we get paid to play. So, we got to play better."

That is inarguable, and the truth is the Ravens have to do that even when they get healthy. Because, remember, they were struggling in historic fashion even before the injuries.

The Ravens have given up the most points through five games in franchise history. Maybe Harbaugh is right, his team needs to find themselves.

Because they're lost now.