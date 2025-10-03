Baltimore Ravens' Already Bad Start To Season Would Go Off Rails Without Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and their fans thought things were bad when they allowed that embarrassing comeback to the Buffalo Bills, or when they finished the first month of the season 1-3. But now – NOW – things are threatening to go off the rails.

Because the Ravens don't have Lamar Jackson – at least not this week.

Jackson did not practice on Friday. He also didn't practice on Thursday or Wednesday, as his teammates made preparations for Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans.

Jackson Not Officially Out Yet

The Ravens have not officially ruled out Jackson because of his hamstring injury, yet. The week's injury report that could determine that is due later Friday afternoon.

But that determination that puts Jackson's game status as "doubtful" or "out" seems inevitable.

It seems so certain that it would take a miracle from God for Jackson to play on Sunday. And yes, Jackson seems to recognize the situation is dark because he's been reposting prayers to God on X about how He rescues you "no matter how dark it gets."

So barring a great ray of light straight from heaven, shining straight on Jackson's hamstring, we're about to see Cooper Rush start his first game of the season for Baltimore.

Harbaugh: Cooper Rush Is Experienced

And this is the part where coach John Harbaugh resembles that meme where the cartoon dog sits at a table as his house goes up in flames around him and insists everything's fine.

"Cooper is experienced," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "He's been in these situations before, as has Tyler [Huntley], and [Cooper]'s up to speed. He's been with us all the way back to the beginning [of the offseason]. He's been in every practice [and] every meeting. He knows the offense, and he'll be ready to go."

What else is the head coach supposed to say? We're doomed?

That would be too, well, honest.

By the looks of it, you see, the Ravens are in deep trouble without Jackson – perhaps more so than most teams without their starting quarterback.

Ravens O Rides Lamar Jackson

Because Jackson is the Ravens offense.

The Ravens have the NFL's third-highest scoring offense in the NFL. That's good.

But Jackson's 869 passing yards and 166 rushing yards have accounted for 63.6 percent of Baltimore's total output this season.

Jackson led the NFL with 10 passing TDs until Thursday night when Matthew Stafford threw three and took the lead. But, remember, Stafford has played five games while Jackson has only played four.

That's not the point. This is:

Jackson has been responsible for 60 of Baltimore's 131 points so far this season. That makes him about 46 percent of the team's scoring output.

And that guy, who carries the Baltimore offense, is likely out or about to play on a sore hamstring with no practice this week.

Ravens In Deep Trouble

There's a word for this in my country: Yikes!

An optimist would argue the Ravens can overcome all this. They can lean on running back Derrick Henry more. They need to do that anyway.

Maybe that will help. But how, any sane individual would ask, do the Ravens overcome the fact they have the NFL's worst defense that allows 33.3 points per game, with an offense that's missing Jackson?

They don't.

The Ravens got off to a disappointing start despite having Jackson because their defense has been putrid. It's practically impossible to believe that gets better without Lamar Jackson keeping the team in games with stellar play on offense.

Dark times indeed.