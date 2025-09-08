Josh Allen Outgains Most Other Week One NFL Quarterbacks -- In Just One Quarter

Josh Allen completed 16 of 21 passes for 251 yards in one quarter to overcome 15-point Baltimore Ravens deficit

It might be tempting to just kind of roll past the statistic. Josh Allen on Sunday night threw for 251 yards.

In the fourth freaking quarter.

One quarter.

Fifteen minutes.

251 passing yards.

Josh Allen Owns That Quarter

He completed 16 of 21 passes for 251 yards in the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens as he authored a comeback that won't soon be forgotten in NFL annals.

Not impressed?

Well, first, you're a hater. Or you just wish your team had this guy because the chances are your quarterback didn't match his performance the first week of the NFL season.

The fact is that through 15 Week One games so far, with Monday night's meeting between the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears looming, only eight teams had quarterbacks who performed better the whole game than Allen performed in that one eye-popping quarter.

Said another way, Josh Allen threw for more yards in the fourth quarter than 21 NFL teams did – their entire game.

Teams That Didn't Match Allen's Quarter

And we're not even talking touchdowns here because Allen accounted for three touchdowns in that fourth quarter, as he helped the Bills overcome a 15-point deficit.

Allen threw for more yards in that singular fourth quarter than these NFL teams did their entire games:

Los Angeles Rams. Pittsburgh Steelers. New York Jets. Washington Commanders. New Orleans Saints. Detroit Lions. Ravens. Dallas Cowboys. Green Bay Packers. Jacksonville Jaguars. Denver Broncos. Arizona Cardinals. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Seattle Seahawks. New York Giants. Houston Texans. Philadelphia Eagles. Carolina Panthers. Miami Dolphins. Cincinnati Bengals. Tennessee Titans.

Please understand what we're saying here, because we're not ripping the teams on this list. Of those 21 teams that were out-passed by Allen in one quarter, 10 of them won their games.

And several others had what would be considered very productive days throwing the ball.

The Steelers got four touchdown passes and 244 passing yards from Aaron Rodgers. It resulted in one of the sweetest wins of his career. But Allen had more yards in that fourth quarter before finishing with 394 total, and he accounted for three Buffalo touchdowns in the fourth quarter alone.

The Rams are thrilled Matthew Stafford overcame his preseason back issues and led the Rams to a victory over the Texans by throwing for 245 yards. But again, 251 in one quarter is more than 245 during the whole game.

The fact so many quarterbacks did not match Allen's one-quarter output after playing full games does not diminish them. It amplifies Allen's feat.

QBs Did Good But Allen Did Great

Baker Mayfield (167 yards), Jayden Daniels (233 yards), Dak Prescott (188 yards), C.J. Stroud (188 yards), Jalen Hurts (152 yards) are all accomplished quarterbacks. But Allen out-produced them in his one storied quarter against what they delivered their entire games.

Allen's work in that fourth quarter is going to matter to the Bills beyond giving them a victory in their regular-season opener. They admittedly have a lot of work to do because, after all, a 15-point comeback is not possible without falling behind in the first place.

But this performance is a confidence boost for the Buffalo locker room.

"I guess when you have Josh Allen, you just have to give him a chance," defensive end Joey Bosa said, "And anything's possible."