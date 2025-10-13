Brian Branch Suspended For One Game Following Sunday Night Fight

An apology from his head coach Dan Campbell and himself didn't keep Brian Branch from being suspended for one game for his role in inciting a postgame scuffle with Kansas City Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

The NFL on Monday announced via chief spokesperson Brian McCarthy that Branch has been suspended and is expected to miss the Lions game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Branch has the right to appeal the suspension.

Branch Guilty Of Aggressive, Non-Football Act

In a letter to Branch from NFL vice president of Football Operations Jon Runyon, the league is citing Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, which prohibits unsportsmanlike conduct and applies "to any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

OutKick outlined a suspension as a serious possibility for Branch following his episode with Smith-Schuster.

In his letter announcing the suspension to Branch, Runyon wrote:

"Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players. Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game."

Lions coach Dan Campbell already made it clear he agrees Branch's behavior is not what the Lions are about. He said as much in his postgame press conference on Sunday night.

NFL Dismisses Illegal Block Argument

But there is an obvious disagreement between Branch and the league about the way to handle perceived unfair situations.

Runyon clearly states Branch's behavior was "entirely unwarranted."

Branch said after the game he was acting in a sort of self-defense revenge mode. He cited being blocked in the back during the fourth quarter by Smith-Schuster.

The league dismissed that approach and is indeed sanctioning it.

The fact Branch apologized afterward also didn't save him from the suspension.

Smith-Schuster Will Likely Be Fined

Should Branch choose to appeal, it will be heard by either Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson – the hearing officers jointly appointed and compensated by the NFL and NFLPA to decide appeal of on-field matters.

If Branch elects not to appeal or loses an appeal, he will be eligible to return to the Lions' active roster on Tuesday, Oct. 21 and can return to the lineup after Detroit's scheduled bye week when the Lions face the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 2.

And, finally, this: The NFL has not said anything about Smith-Schuster.

And while it is unlikely he would be suspended as he's seen as the aggrieved party in the fight, he is almost certainly going to be fined for his fourth-quarter block even though it was not penalized by officials.