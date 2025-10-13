Brian Branch Apologizes For Postgame Fight But He Faces NFL Fine Or Even Suspension

NFL investigation begins Monday into fight that occurred after illegal block in fourth quarter

Brian Branch ultimately apologized for starting, and apparently finishing, the postgame melee that left JuJu Smith-Schuster bloodied and challenged practically anyone else who wanted some to come get a piece of his wrath.

"I did a little childish thing, but I’m tired of people doing stuff in between the play and the refs don’t catch it," Branch told reporters. "They be trying to bully me out there and I don’t – I shouldn't have did it.

"It was childish. I got blocked in the back illegally. It was in front of the ref, the ref didn’t do anything. And stuff like that. I could’ve gotten hurt off that. But I still shouldn’t have done that.

"There was a lot of stuff, but I should have settled it between the whistle and not after the game. And I apologize for that."

Smith-Schuster Blocked Branch In Back

And let's be honest. Smith-Schuster did indeed block Branch in the back in the fourth quarter.

It is indeed an illegal block.

"I mean, me just blocking him," Smith-Schuster said. "I'm just doing my job. I play between the whistles and after the game he took advantage of what he did."

Smith-Schuster said he expected to shake Branch's hand afterward, although he knew the Lions defensive back was clearly "frustrated. For sure frustrated."

Both Branch and Smith-Schuster are subject to fines for what happened during the game and afterward.

Smith-Schuster will likely be fined for the block. And Branch will definitely be fined or worse for fighting after the game. An NFL source texted OutKick that a review will begin as early as Monday morning.

Suspension On Table, Per CBA

That's not all, because Branch is also subject to being suspended.

Under Article 46, Section 1(a) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement, the commissioner has the authority to discipline players for: "Conduct detrimental to the integrity of, or public confidence in, the game of professional football."

This includes on-field fighting, as it is considered conduct detrimental to the game.

Suspensions can be imposed either by commissioner Roger Goodell for a postgame altercation or, for in-game actions, through the league’s Football Operations department following review.

There's more.

The NFL Operations manual prohibits fighting which is defined as "Striking, swinging, or attempting to strike an opponent with the arm, hand, or fist, whether or not contact is made."

Branch bloodied Smith-Schuster

Branch definitely made contact. He bloodied Smith-Schuster after basically rag-dolling him with one arm during the fracas.

Branch, who was ejected from a game last season, did this even as Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco was holding on to one of his arms.

Smith-Schuster afterward was escorted into the Chiefs' locker room by trainers. Chiefs coach Andy Reid said there was "pretty good damage on JuJu's nose."

"The guy came up and hit JuJu for what looked like no reason. We were taking a knee," Reid said. "That's tough."

Lions coach Dan Campbell was not happy about Branch's behavior, calling it "inexcusable," and apologized to the Chiefs, Smith-Schuster and just about anyone else he could name.

Now all that remains is what the NFL is likely to do.