Dan Campbell Apologizes After Lions DB's Cheap Shot At Chiefs Receiver

Major foul by Lions DB. NFL discipline likely on the way.

Lions cornerback Brian Branch is facing heat after a game-ending slap to Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster sparked a postgame scuffle as the clock hit zero and Kansas City closed out a 30-17 win on Sunday Night Football.

The hit came after Smith-Schuster appeared to taunt Branch, frustrated that the Lions defender ignored Patrick Mahomes’ handshake at midfield. Branch didn’t back down, and things got messy fast.

Players rushed in as tempers flared. The Lions quickly apologized, trying to get ahead of the backlash.

Smith-Schuster left the field with a towel over his nose after the slap.

"I love Brian Branch, but what he did is inexcusable and it’s not going to be accepted here," Dan Campbell said postgame.

The NFL is expected to review the incident, and discipline is likely on the way.

Meanwhile, Mahomes and the Chiefs never lost control — four touchdowns, steady pressure, and another efficient night from the reigning MVP.

The loss snaps Detroit’s four-game win streak — coming against the Bears, Ravens, Browns and Bengals. Instead of playoff talk, the Lions are answering for Branch’s latest lapse — and waiting to see what the league decides next.

