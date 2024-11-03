Chaos In Green Bay Gets Brian Branch Ejected And Tom Brady Possibly In Trouble With NFL

Well, there's stuff happening between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions, and it has potential fallout in that defensive back Brian Branch has been ejected from the game and network analyst Tom Brady might have just gotten in trouble with the NFL as a result.

Branch first…

Branch Goes Helmet-To-Helmet On Receiver

With 6:10 to play in the second quarter, Packers quarterback Jordan Love attempted a pass to receiver Bo Melton. And Branch, a safety, came in helmet-first and made certain Melton didn't catch the football.

Flags flew from everywhere. And Branch and the Lions were penalized 15 yards for unsportsmanlike conduct.

No one argued.

Except that before the next play was snapped, officials ran in and stopped play. And they announced Branch had been disqualified from the rest of the game.

That comes with another 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty.

Branch Ejected By NFL In New York

Now we've got a mess.

Branch was upset. The Lions sideline was upset. The folks in Lambeau Field loved it.

It was bedlam.

So the FOX Sports broadcast goes to their officiating analyst, Dean Blandino.

"This happened so late, this had to come from New York," Blandino said. "They're looking at it, they decided the hit raised to the level of a disqualification."

The league eventually told Blandino that Branch's hit was "flagrant" and avoidable.

Brady May Have Stepped Over Line

And then Brady, the lead FOX football analyst on their lead game every week, chimed in.

"I don't love that call," Brady said. "I mean, obviously it's a penalty. But to me, there has to be serious intent in a game like this."

And there you have it – except for the part the Lions lose one of the best defensive players, and Brady might just be in trouble along with Branch.

Branch is in trouble because he's likely going to be fined, aside from his disqualification.

So, why is Brady in trouble?

Well, remember that Brady is part of the ownership group of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Criticism Of Officiating Is A No-No

And reading the letter of the rule imposed by the NFL when Brady became both a Las Vegas Raiders minority owner and the FOX Sports analyst, it seems Brady stepped over the line in his commentary.

Brady, you see, must abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs. Brady is subject to NFL discipline for criticism of officials.

That's not the only guideline Brady must abide by since beginning his dual career as a network analyst and Raiders partial owner.

The NFL informed its 32 owners during an Aug. 27 meeting that it was imposing restrictions on Brady’s access to teams because of his Fox broadcasting role. That came after some owners voiced concerns about having a potential Raiders owner being made privy to their practices or "allowed inside our tent," one source said.

Brady is barred from participating in production meetings. He is prohibited from entering team facilities to watch practices, and he is prohibited from tampering with players from other teams in his on-air comments or in personal conversations.

Will NFL Let Brady Slide?

The question now is how strict the NFL wants to be with Brady in applying the rule about criticism of officials to him.

If the league is going by the letter of the rule, Brady's going to be fine.

But, you know, it's Tom Brady. So maybe the NFL looks the other way. It wouldn't be the first time the league is accused of doing that.