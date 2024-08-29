NFL Adopts Tom Brady Rules That Limit FOX's Newest Analyst Due To Raiders Ownership Opportunity

Turns out the NFL has Tom Brady rules after all.

There was a time, during Brady's 23 NFL seasons, when fans, and some opponents believed in their hearts that the league was somehow deferring to Brady. Protecting Brady. Even digging rules out of mothballs – check out the Tuck Rule – to help Brady win his first of seven Super Bowl rings.

Well, Brady is retired now and has a new job as the analyst for FOX NFL's top game each week.

Brady Attempt To Join Raiders Hurts Him

And that has become an issue because Brady is also vying for a minority ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. That attempt continues to be under league review. Brady at this stage has not backed away from the effort.

And that is now affecting his new day job because the NFL has instituted rules applicable exclusively to Brady for his work on FOX NFL games.

Based on his ongoing attempt to join the Raiders ownership group, Brady is not permitted to attend broadcast production meetings (in-person or virtually) in the days leading to a game.

He may not have access to team facilities or players and coaching personnel, which obviously also means he will not be able to witness practices.

He also has to abide by the league constitution and bylaws that prohibit public criticism of officials and other clubs.

The NFL's Brady Rules

So, basically, Brady has been limited in his ability to not only prepare for his job before each game, but he has to be careful what he says on game day while on air.

He must be careful in the manner he relates his opinions on blown calls because if he says an official did a terrible job blowing the call, no matter how controversial the moment, he might be treading on dangerous turf.

He also cannot, for example, comment on a team that is perpetually bad based on factors other than the football game that is right in front of him.

So the Carolina Panthers are apparently safe.

These rules take immediate effect because Brady's attempt to join the Raiders is ongoing.

Other FOX NFL staff are not subject to these limitations.

NFL Owners Wanted To Limit Brady

NFL owners had complained about the potential advantage it would present for the Raiders to give Brady so much access prior to games. And the NFL listened.

In imposing these restrictions the league presented to ownership a slide presentation at its league meeting in Minneapolis.

"Brady -- Broadcast Restrictions," was the title of the presentation.

So, yeah, The Brady Rules.

OutKick reached out to FOX NFL for comment on this matter.

Does FOX NFL believe this hinders Brady in his role as the network's top NFL game analyst and why or why not?

Has FOX NFL asked for any relief of these rules?

Does this in any way affect Brady's status with the network?

It Could Get Worse For Brady

Brady in 2022 agreed to a 10-year contract with FOX NFL to join as an analyst once he retired. The contract is reportedly worth $375 million.

No response so far from FOX NFL.

The interesting thing is if Brady's bid for a 10 percent ownership stake in the Raiders ever gets out of the league's Finance Committee and is approved by at least 24 owners, the Brady Rules will get stricter.

He would, for example, be subject to the league's anti-tampering policy whenever he speaks with any players other than those on the Raiders. That's ironic considering the Miami Dolphins were docked a first-round draft pick and fined extensively for, in part, tampering with Brady.

Perhaps Brady is fine with all of this. It would put him at a disadvantage compared to top game analysts at other networks as well as his own.

But the obvious way for Brady to escape the situation as if escaping from the pocket is to simply drop his bid to join the Raiders as a minority owner.

Brady has not commented on any of this.