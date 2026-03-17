NFL Executive Says 49ers Are Teaching Brandon Aiyuk A Lesson For Failed Relationship

The Brandon Aiyuk saga with the San Francisco 49ers has unfolded over two years and has included trade requests, contract disputes, contract guarantees voided, and an upcoming divorce.

The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a one-year contract with receiver Christian Kirk on Monday, a modest move that is notable only because it reminds it would otherwise be unnecessary if not for the bizarre and sad relationship between Brandon Aiyuk and the club the past two years.

That situation is a clinic in how a club and a talented player don't just drift apart but rather rocket in different directions to the point the team doesn't want the player and the player wants nothing to do with the team – and each is apparently trying to hurt the other in whatever way possible.

The saga has unfolded over roughly two years and included a breakout season by Aiyuk in 2023 in which he was arguably one of the league's best receivers.

After that great season, major drama began.

Peace With Aiyuk Short-Lived

After a months-long period in which the sides didn't talk about a contract but Aiyuk requested a trade and the 49ers nearly traded him at least twice, August 2024 rolled around. That's when Aiyuk and the team agreed on a whopping four-year deal worth $120 million with $76 million in guaranteed money.

So everything was good again – for a few weeks.

In late September, Aiyuk got it in his head he didn't want to wear black shorts to practice like the rest of the team. Coach Kyle Shanahan insisted he follow the rules and that led to Aiyuk actually dropping his shorts in practice to change as the media watched.

Understand that this was a guy who signed a $120 million deal only weeks earlier. But instead of seeing that as a reason to show leadership, he apparently saw it as an opportunity to act entitled.

49ers Grew Beyond Frustrated

In Week 7 of the '24 season, Aiyuk suffered a major knee injury that included damage to his ACL, MCL, and meniscus. His season was over, but the trouble was about to restart.

For whatever reason, Aiyuk's rehabilitation sessions with the club did not go well. It reached a point where the sessions didn't happen at all as the player apparently lost trust or interest in the club's process.

The 49ers, who have a history of working with players such as Christian McCaffrey and Nick Bosa when they sought outside help on injuries, were surprised Aiyuk didn't keep them updated on his outside rehab.

Then they were disappointed. Then frustrated.

And soon … angry.

That simmering anger boiled over last November when stories leaked of the team's actions against Aiyuk. During training camp, the 49ers had voided some of Aiyuk's guaranteed money for 2026 because he had not been meeting the requirements of the deal, league sources said at the time.

The voids included an option bonus worth $24.935 million.

Aiyuk Coach: Aiyuk Will Have Regrets

"Man, to me, it's crazy," former NFL receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said on Bay Area radio station 95.7 The Game. "You wanted 30 (million per year) and you were not fine until you received it. You get it, and now you let it go because you don't want to show up to meetings. You don't want to go to your rehab.

"He's going to get to my age and regret that. I promise you that. He's going to regret it because you never make that that money up."

The thing is Houshmandzadeh is Aiyuk's personal receiver coach. This is someone usually on Aiyuk's side.

The voided guarantees were not challenged by Aiyuk through the NFL Players Association. No one filed a grievance on his behalf.

Aiyuk's response after being placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list in 2025 was basically to ghost the club after October. And he also did some other stupid things away from the team.

NFL Exec: Niners Teaching Aiyuk A Lesson

"I would love for B.A. to be here," Shanahan told reporters. "I still hold out hope."

After the season, with the team having been eliminated from their playoffs in part because its receiver corps simply could not compete against Seattle's defense, the message from the team changed.

"It’s safe to say [Aiyuk] has played his last snap as a Niner," general manager John Lynch said.

The start of the new league year has so far seen the 49ers do absolutely nothing with Aiyuk. They have not released or traded him.

"You're kidding right?" one NFL general manager texted when asked what he thought of the reason the club had not moved on from Aiyuk. "They're not getting anything significant for him in trade. I wouldn't give anything for him, and everyone knows we need a receiver.

"Right now my guess is they're teaching him a lesson in what it means to do right for your team."

Post June 1 Decision Likely

The 49ers may be holding out hope of getting something for their pain in the form of a trade after June 1. A release or a trade after June 1 means the club goes from a $29.5 million dead cap charge in 2026 to a more manageable $8.3 million dead cap charge.

That post June 1 timing, of course, could hurt Aiyuk because many teams have their rosters set by then and haven't planned for adding any sort of high-priced player.

So Aiyuk, who has not played since 2024 and feuded with the team that drafted him, would probably end up signing a one-year deal if he's released.

A hard lesson indeed.