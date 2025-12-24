49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk Offers Weak Apology After Outing Himself For Criminal Speeding

Brandon Aiyuk preferred to stay under the radar, Doppler included.

San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk finally offered a half-hearted apology for an idiotic speeding stunt that appeared to be a direct taunt to his team.

Predictably, Aiyuk's statement only surfaced after Santa Clara police announced an official probe into the video.

The troubled receiver is already persona non grata in San Francisco: between turning into a ghost during his injury rehab and landing on the reserve/left squad list on December 13, his reputation was already fast-tracking down the tubes.

Then came the video, showing Aiyuk blasting a Cadillac past Levi's Stadium at triple-digit speeds.

The speedometer clearly hit 104 mph and eventually topped out at 111 mph, traveling through a 40 mph zone bordering the 49ers' facility. It is a special kind of genius to film the commission of a potential felony and then upload it for the world and the authorities to see.

Once the cops confirmed a review of the clip, Aiyuk’s conscience suddenly kicked in.

On Christmas Eve, the following statement appeared on Aiyuk's YouTube channel, taking accountability and swearing off posting videos of himself speeding again.

The apology read:

"Sorry yall. My car content won’t come with speeding anymore! Was Praying with my son tonight and wouldn’t want anybody else to miss out on an opportunity to do the same with their loved ones! My apologies."

Nothing says damage control like invoking a prayer session, straight from the Crisis PR handbook.

The Santa Clara Police Department is not treating the post as mere social media fodder.

A spokesperson confirmed the department is taking the footage seriously, stating, "At this point, the video is being reviewed, and further details can be provided when available."

If the receiver hopes to avoid a total career crash, he needs a reality check.

