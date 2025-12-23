Cops Saw 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk’s Dumb Speeding Video, Now They’re Investigating

NFL wideouts can't help but make the worst decisions.

You can't spell 'catch me' without the letters C-T-E.

In hot water with the law, San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk is being investigated by the Santa Clara Police Department.

The disgruntled player — who didn't play a lick of football this season — sped past Levi's Stadium, clocking 104 mph and topping out at 111 mph in a 40-mph zone during his joyride.

The 27-year-old posted the footage for his 374K followers as a dig at a front office that already perceived him as a "ghost" who had become increasingly distant during his rehab.

A SCPD spokesperson spoke with TMZ, stating, "At this point, the video is being reviewed, and further details can be provided when available."

WATCH:

Some say Aiyuk could have gotten away with his speeding without uploading that video … by WR logic, if it wasn't for the ‘Gram, what’s the point?

Aiyuk's timeline for a practice window flip-flopped between ‘almost there’ and ‘nowhere close' until the team wised up and shelved him for the remainder of the year. The $120 million receiver didn't take kindly to the move.

The 49ers now face the reality of dumping Aiyuk, who hauled in 75 catches for 1,342 yards in 2023.

Instead of taking the Antonio Brown route to a career crash, Aiyuk needs to re-route and follow the Justin Jefferson blueprint.

