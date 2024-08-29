Brandon Aiyuk Gets Deal Done With San Francisco 49ers

The Brandon Aiyuk saga, on your social media feed for months, has come to an end.

The on-again, off-again trade of the San Francisco 49ers receiver is off. The on-again, off-again contract squabble with the 49ers is off.

He is signing a contract extension with the 49ers.

Yeah, after all that.

Aiyuk Gets Top WR Contract

Aiyuk has agreed to a four-year deal that is worth $120 million. It ties him as the fourth-highest paid wide receiver in the NFL, averaging $30 million per season. Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyreek Hill similarly average $30 million per season on an annual average basis.

Aiyuk will collect $76 million guaranteed on a deal that NFL Media reported is "front-loaded."

This means the 49ers keep their leading receiver from a season ago when they won the NFC championship before losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

So a team looking to return to the Super Bowl and finish the job suddenly isn't diminished days before the regular season.

A Niners source told OutKick.com that the club instead expects a fully motivated Aiyuk, 26, to have his best season as he nears the prime years of his career.

The 49ers, it should be noted, are not done with their contract issues. Left tackle Trent Williams remains a training camp holdout because he wants, at minimum, a contract adjustment that will deliver more guaranteed money in his deal's final three years.

Finale Of Drama From Saga

This puts to bed one of the longest and most complicated contract extension sagas in recent 49ers history – and that comes with the understanding the team has had quite a few of those that included other star players such as defensive end Nick Bosa, receiver Deebo Samuel and even tight end George Kittle.

This one was a wild ride.

After an entire offseason in which the 49ers resisted the temptation to put on a full press to trade their star receiver, they reached that point about 15 days ago. With talks going nowhere since May, general manager John Lynch began calling teams that had contacted him about Aiyuk previously.

Lynch also added other teams to his call sheet.

And from that, a handful of teams emerged as being at least somewhat interested, with the most priority on that list including the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Multiple Teams Involved And Then Weren't

Then stuff got a little crazy.

The Patriots were interested. Then they weren't. Then they were.

And eventually they weren't.

The Commanders were initially part of the discussions but bowed out.

The Steelers seemed less interested. And then became really interested.

The Browns were very interested the entire time.

And the reason for this balancing act of interest is because to acquire Aiyuk, a team had to make a deal with the 49ers on trade compensation … and then make a deal with Aiyuk on a contract extension.

The 49ers weren't willing to simply give away their leading receiver from a year ago. There were whispers they wanted at least a first-round pick for the player and possibly more – such as a veteran receiver in return.

That's a tough ask.

Aiyuk Highest Paid 49ers WR

Aiyuk, meanwhile, was scheduled to make $14.1 million in base salary this season on a fifth-year option the 49ers exercised in the spring. He rightly thought himself underpaid. Nobody was denying that.

But Aiyuk wanted to become one of the NFL's highest paid receivers. That would have doubled his salary on an annual average basis.

The 49ers are already paying Samuel $23.8 million per season on average and have a huge bill looming next offseason when they have to extend quarterback Brock Purdy's contract.

So meeting Aiyuk's asking price was obviously daunting.

49ers ‘Best Offer’ Did Trick

The Athletic and The San Francisco Chronicle both reported the 49ers in May offered Aiyuk a deal averaging $26 million. That would have made him the club's highest-paid receiver on an annual average basis, but would have just barely cracked the top 10 highest-paid receivers in the league.

The sides didn't agree on that number.

In recent days, the 49ers rejoined what had been inconsistent negotiations, breathing new life into the possibility they might keep Aiyuk. They made what one source called their best offer on Thursday.

"Brandon is a great player, so it's real hard to be better when you lose a great player," coach Kyle Shanahan said previously when he was asked about possibly losing Aiyuk.

That consideration is no longer a worry for the 49ers.