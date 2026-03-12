Ex-NFL Star Issues Dire Warning On Free Agent Brandon Aiyuk

When your own receivers coach warns NFL executives to think twice, you're probably a massive red flag.

Former Pro Bowl wideout turned receiving coach T.J. Houshmandzadeh dropped a Buyer Beware tag on his star pupil, current free agent receiver Brandon Aiyuk, during a recent appearance on the Speakeasy podcast with Emmanuel Acho and LeSean McCoy.

Before the contract drama consumed his narrative, Aiyuk's on-field resume spoke for itself. He cemented his status as a premier NFL weapon in 2023, earning AP Second-Team All-Pro honors after racking up a career-high 1,342 receiving yards. The elite wideout played as the vital deep threat of a San Francisco offense that marched to Super Bowl LVIII, securing back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

Yet in a brutally honest assessment, Houshmandzadeh warned the league about a talented but wildly unpredictable player who willingly threw away generational wealth after biting the hand that fed him in Santa Clara.

Now, his mentor is sounding the alarm.

"Yes, [teams] should want them. But you got to be careful," Houshmandzadeh said on the podcast.

"BA is still really young, fast, quick, explosive, but what he did last year is kind of crazy. You got all this guaranteed money. You ain't showing up... and you basically forego what was it? Over 30 million, right? Like, if you're a team and you give him a good contract, is this what you're going to get?"

After securing a massive extension with the San Francisco 49ers, Aiyuk skipped mandatory activities, racked up fines, watched over $30 million in guarantees vanish, and landed on the reserve/left squad list following a knee injury.

Houshmandzadeh made it clear that any franchise rolling the dice needs insurance, especially with 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan actively airing the dirty laundry to rival executives.

"You got to make sure that you protect yourself because of what he's shown you to be," Houshmandzadeh added. "I got to make sure financially that we are protected as a team and organization, because I've just never seen anybody do this at so young of an age, got so many years ahead of him. I just have never seen this."

Despite the blazing red flags, enough talent under the hood will get Aiyuk another job elsewhere.

The Buffalo Bills are practically begging for a reliable, explosive deep threat to pair with Josh Allen in their make-or-break championship window, making them a prime candidate to take the risk. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers, a franchise notorious for navigating diva receivers, reportedly flirted with trading for Aiyuk in the past. If it comes down to pure cash, the Washington Commanders are flush with cap space. The Commanders desperately need elite talent around QB Jayden Daniels after his injury-riddled, disappointing 2025 season, so signing Aiyuk, his former ASU teammate, could be the proven playmaker they crave. Don't count out the New England Patriots, either.

