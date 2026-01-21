Congratulations Brandon Aiyuk, You Foolishly Played Yourself

Brandon Aiyuk will likely be remembered as a promising star who fizzled out due to a series of avoidable, shoddy decisions.

After signing a four-year, $120 million contract extension — and playing just seven games since that vote of confidence — San Francisco 49ers wideout Brandon Aiyuk is practically finished in crimson and gold.

The medical setbacks were one thing, but Aiyuk's perceived immaturity became the driving force behind the front office's decision to move on. They ultimately decided the former second-team All-Pro wasn't worth the effort to rehab, raising major questions about whether he'll ever again see a role as significant as the one he had in San Francisco.

General Manager John Lynch addressed the media on Wednesday regarding Aiyuk's future in Santa Clara.

"I think it's safe to say he's played his last snap with the 49ers," Lynch said, driving a final nail into a coffin Aiyuk seemingly built with increasingly petulant behavior.

Lynch also noted, "I would say the last time it stopped for me was when I tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t. Tried a couple more times and couldn’t. And that matched everyone else who tried to get a hold of him and couldn’t. There’s not much of an explanation because it’s hard for us and anyone else to understand. That’s why it’s something I’ve never seen in 22 years of coaching."

Reports of dodging team communications during his ACL rehab and a bizarre Instagram video alerted fans to a ticking time bomb. Aiyuk was on a stellar ascent in 2023, posting 1,342 receiving yards and positioning himself as the primary option in Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense.

While a devastating knee injury in 2024 sidelined him late, the door remained open for a 2025 return; however, Aiyuk failed to appear for a single snap all season.

The aforementioned video showed Aiyuk filming himself zooming past Levi's Stadium at over 100 mph in December 2025 — an apparent attempt to "stick it" to the organization.

Though he later apologized, the evidence remained for the Santa Clara Police Department to evaluate; a criminal investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Talent was never the question for Aiyuk, a speedster who posted back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons and famously hurdled his way into NFL highlight reels. He even outlasted Deebo Samuel, who was shipped to Washington after his own "diva" antics.

Yet, like Samuel, Aiyuk became a bitter example of a wideout whose mindset didn't match his talent.

When asked about the fallout, a stumped John Lynch admitted, "I wish I knew. I can't help you. It's confusing for all of us... We still don't understand it very well."

The 49ers have already moved to protect their books.

By voiding his $27 million in future guarantees and withholding his 2025 salary while he was on the "Reserve/Left Squad" list, the team effectively reclaimed a quarter of the contract's total value.

