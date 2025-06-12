New York Mets Pitcher's Complete-Game Shutout Was Celebrated Like A World Series Win

MLB pitchers are rarely allowed to go deep into games anymore thanks to analytics and a change in baseball strategy.

Oh, how times have changed.

On Wednesday night, New York Mets starting pitcher David Peterson didn't throw a perfect game. Not a no-hitter. Instead, he threw a complete game shutout and yet if you saw the on-field celebration afterward or read social media, you'd think the Mets just won the World Series!

Even the Mets social media account was over-the-top with the accomplishment, screaming in capital letters "A COMPLETE GAME SHUTOUT FOR DAVID PETERSON!"

THE ART OF PITCHING IS GONE

Now, that's no knock on Peterson and an outstanding performance in which he struck out six while also giving up six hits.

But the larger issue goes to the fact that the game of baseball has changed so much in recent years that suddenly it's seen as a major accomplishment just because a pitcher did what he gets paid to do. With analytics being used for anything and everything in baseball (many times to the detriment of players and even managerial logic), the fact is that the overwhelming majority of starting pitchers know that they most likely won't be going past the fifth or sixth innings these days unless they are pitching an absolute gem.

Last year, for example, MLB saw the lowest number of complete games in its history, with only 26. Meanwhile, Cy Young holds the complete game record with 749, while Mets legend Tom Seaver ended his career with 231.

David Peterson got his first EVER, and the Mets celebrated by jumping up and down as if they were in a Metallica mosh pit!

If someone was randomly walking by and saw this, I wouldn't blame them for thinking it was a throwback to "The Giants Win The Pennant!"

What's even wilder about the whole situation is that some baseball fans on social media even stood up for the absurd reaction.

"Great reaction!" one user named Jose wrote.

Was it Jose? Was it a great reaction?

Nick on X exclaimed, "GIVE HIM THE CY YOUNG AWARD," with his caps locked on. That wasn't sarcasm either, as Nick also has "LGM" for "Let's Go Mets," in his profile name.

You know what, Nick? Based on how low the bar has now been set for pitchers to perform something that in previous eras had done dozens or even hundreds of times, you might not be that far off with Peterson getting a Cy Young bid.

FANS STANDARDS HAVE BECOME SO PATHETIC

So, congrats to David Peterson for a heck of a pitching performance. You deserved all the drinks and the fun that hopefully you had after that gutsy display.

But to everyone else in sports, can we please stop celebrating mediocrity or act so shocked when people live up to their expectations?

Otherwise, we're going to continue getting things like the Tampa Bay Rays hanging a damn banner for the 2022 AL Wild Card Series, which they end up LOSING!

Or God forbid, the Los Angeles Lakers make a huge deal for another in-season "NBA Cup" Championship banner, which means absolutely NOTHING to anyone whatsoever. (And Adam Silver still wonders why his league is failing).

At the risk of sounding like an old man yelling at people on the lawn or "I remember back in my day…"

Can we please have standards again for not only sports but human beings in general?

IS A COMPLETE GAME A BIG DEAL ANYMORE?