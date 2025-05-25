After Complete-Game Shutout, No One Pitching Filthier Than Tigers' Tarik Skubal

If I were assembling an MLB pitching staff, I’d want a guy who is merciless, durable and a winner, which is why Tarik Skubal would be my first choice.

Before diving into stats, let's discuss the Detroit Tigers ace’s name, which is super sick (say it out loud, and you’ll see what I mean). "Tarik" is Arabic and some variations of the name mean " to strike ." Seems fitting for a guy that pounds the strike zone on the regular.

Then there’s the part about him winning the 2024 AL Cy Young Award, meaning that his status as one of the top two pitchers in the MLB is an undisputed fact. There are people much smarter than me that look at this dude and go, "Wow. What an animal."

Skubal is on yet another heater in 2025. Through 11 games , he’s 5-2 with a 2.49 ERA and 92 strikeouts. Some pitchers have better stats in some categories, but no lineup wants to face this guy on any given day.

And now, this dude has found a way to go a complete nine innings .

On just 94 pitches (an insane 72 strikes) on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, he went wire to wire while allowing just two base runners while fanning 13. And for the final trick of his act, he threw a 103 mph missle, the fastest of his career. In baseball terms, a complete-game shutout on fewer than 100 pitches is called a " Maddux ," in honor of the legendary pitcher.

You can keep Max Fried, Chris Sale and Garrett Crochet. Give me Skubal as my pitching staff anchor.

This dude is on another level.