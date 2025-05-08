Virginia Tech Fans Cause Literal Earthquake As Metallica Plays 'Enter Sandman' :Watch

Virginia Tech fans had been waiting 25 years for the Sandman to enter and on Wednesday night it finally happened.

After years of going back and forth and trying to make it happen, school officials were finally able to come to an agreement with Metallica to have the iconic metal band play Lane Stadium, and it was absolutely wild.

Make no mistake about it, generations of Hokies fans will talk about what they experienced Wednesday night when Metallica ended their set with "Enter Sandman," which has been the official Hokies football walkout song since 1991. And as soon as the "Do-Do-Do-Do-Do" notes started being played, more than 60,000 packed fans let all the emotions out as a sea of people began jumping up and down in unison, eventually ending up registering on the Richter scale for a mini-earthquake!

VIRGINIA TECH VOTED FOR ‘ENTER SANDMAN’ TO BE THEIR OFFICIAL SONG IN 1990

"What can I say? We have been waiting so long to come here and play in the Terror Dome," Metallica lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield screamed to the crowd early on before adding that they were "So grateful to be the first real band to be playing in your house."

Hetfield and the rest of the guys did have some fun messing with the Hokies audience, however.

As the band wrapped up their 16-song set with another of their iconic songs, "Master of Puppets," Hetfield began screaming "good night," multiple times despite the band still not playing Enter Sandman with the crowd screaming "No!"

Could they really do that to the Blacksburg, Virginia crowd and not play Tech's anthem? Although it would be a truly absurd thing to do, it would also be an absolute rock star move, which is who Metallica is.

Fortunately for the tens of thousands of people in attendance, the band was just trolling them as Hetfield would eventually ask the Blacksburg, Virginia crowd if the band "was missing something." Soon the boos went to cheers, knowing what was about to come next.

METALLICA ENDED THEIR SET WITH ENTER SANDMAN IN ICONIC FASHION

"I think we might be missing something," Hetfield said as he looked around at the rest of his bandmates, many of whom have been playing together since 1981, before the lead singer started a "Let's go Hokies" chant three times prior to playing Sandman.

As someone who saw Metallica play last year at MetLife Stadium, I can't stress how much you need to go see them play live. I don't care if you don't like metal or rock music, you will absolutely have an amazing time - just from the people watching alone! Just hope that the fans don't do the wave though in between sets.

In Blacksburg last night there was a wave alright, but it wasn't the one you see at a baseball game. Instead, it was a seismic one as 60,000+ people all jumped up and down in unison for metal gods.

Enjoy the videos from the show, and if you were there - tweet me how it went! @TheGunzShow