Metallica Set To Rock Virginia Tech With Live Performance

It was only fitting that Metallica would eventually end up playing at Virginia Tech University, located in Blacksburg, Virginia - after all, the band does have an iconic song called ‘Fade to Black,' as well as an album entitled ‘The Black’ Album.

In a surprise announcement, the iconic metal band surprised fans across the country by announcing that they are extending their M72 World Tour for a third year as the legendary rockers continue to shred and perform some of their greatest hits for students in May, 2025.

"No more rumors, Metallica is coming to Virginia Tech," a tweet from the University read while also saying it would be the band's first time appearing at Lane Stadium.

And to think that I was excited when Third Eye Blind and Busta Rhymes played at Fordham University for our summer concert series when I was in school. I didn't know that bands like Metallica could even be considered! Not to mention the fact that the metal gods are consistently one of the most requested Super Bowl Halftime Show performers on social media. Unfortunately, for this year, we won't be getting any guitars or live music as Kendrick Lamar will be taking the stage at New Orleans' Caesars Superdome.

Last summer I had the chance to see Metallica perform live, and it was honestly UNREAL. The band sounded better than ever before and despite the MetLife Stadium crowd doing the wave during the show for some ungodly reason, James Hetfield and the fellas absolutely rocked the place. I even wrote about it for OutKick!

And you can be damn sure that the Virginia Tech faithful are going to go absolutely WILD when Metallica plays "Enter Sandman, " to which the Hokies football team walks out every week.

Next summer's third leg of the Metallica World Tour will hit up everywhere from Las Vegas to Tampa for the band's first time performing there in 15 years. You can find out more details here.

And until then, happy Thursday everyone - crank this song loud!