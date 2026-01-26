New York Jets Fans Faced With Impossible Choice Ahead Of Super Bowl LX

Man, it must really suck to be a fan of the New York Jets these days!

I mean, I can't throw stones in a glass house, being a fan of the Miami Dolphins, a team that hasn't been to an AFC Championship game since I was a month and a half old.

But my point stands, Jets fans have it tougher than just about anyone.

They haven't had a lot to cheer about in the past few decades, as their glory years came during the Mark Sanchez and Rex Ryan era when Barack Obama was just getting settled in at the White House.

This year was a particularly brutal exercise in patience for a fan base, since the Jets finished an abysmal 3-14 while recording precisely zero interceptions on defense and still not securing a number one overall pick in this year's draft.

Speaking of first round picks in the NFL Draft, New York fans have to watch their former number one overall pick in the 2018 draft, Sam Darnold, take his new team to the Super Bowl in two weeks.

That has to be a real nut shot for anyone who once thought Darnold would be the one to take their beloved Jets to the promised land, but it gets even worse.

Jets fans can't even root against their former quarterback in good consciousness, because their biggest rivals, the New England Patriots, are (once again) the team standing in Seattle and Darnold's way to a Lombardi Trophy.

The Patriots were able to win three more Super Bowls with Tom Brady and Bill Belichick at the helm, saw both of them walk out the door, then make another Super Bowl appearance all since 2010 (the last time the Jets made the playoffs).

On Sunday, February 8, Jets fans will be faced with an impossible choice: root for their hated rivals from the north to win YET ANOTHER Super Bowl and stretch the chasm between the two franchises even further, or cheer for their former number one pick and supposed franchise quarterback to remind them of their failure to develop him properly.

And if that wasn't enough, they also have to watch Bad Bunny perform the halftime show, which alone should fall under cruel and unusual punishment.

I'm praying for you, Jets fans. You certainly need all the help you can get right now.