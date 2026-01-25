Sam Darnold Silences Doubters as Seahawks Survive Rams, Advance to Super Bowl

The Super Bowl XLIX rematch is on with Seattle and New England

The Seahawks were too big and too strong.

Seattle paired its elite defense with a resurgent Sam Darnold to put away its divisional rival Rams, advancing to the franchise’s fourth Super Bowl and setting up a clash with the New England Patriots.

The NFC West heavyweights met in Seattle, and the Seahawks delivered a 31-27 win reminiscent of the most complete teams from the Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll era.

Seattle struck first behind a physical running game led by Kenneth Walker and kept steady pressure on Matthew Stafford throughout the night. The Lumen Field crowd, Los Angeles’ mistakes, and Darnold’s surgical passing attack proved decisive.

The turning point came early in the third quarter when Rams returner Xavier Smith fumbled a punt, again exposing LA’s special teams issues. Dareke Young was first to recover, capitalizing on the mistake.

Darnold finished 25-of-36 passing for 346 yards and three touchdowns, controlling the game from start to finish.

Seattle carried a 17-13 halftime lead and extended it on a Jake Bobo touchdown to go up 24–13. The Rams answered with two spectacular catches, including a short-yardage score that briefly swung momentum.

That surge was short-lived.

Darnold found former Rams star Cooper Kupp for his third touchdown of the night, a crushing blow in the back-and-forth battle.

Down 31-27, LA’s final fourth-down attempt in the red zone fell incomplete, sealing the result.

The Super Bowl XLIX rematch is on.

