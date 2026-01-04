New York Jets' Defense Makes Wrong Kind Of History On Sunday

How can you go an entire season with no interceptions?

The New York Jets defense was so bad, they managed to do something no other defense in NFL history has done.

The first object of a defense is to limit the amount of points the other team can score. If we could give them a letter grade for the year, they would get an F: they finished 32nd in the league after giving up 29.3 points per game.

Ouch.

If the defense isn’t doing good at that, it probably means they aren’t good at many other things. One of those areas is getting interceptions.

You would think that despite the lack of stops, the Jets would have a few interceptions sprinkled in their overall performance. Interceptions don’t come by frequently, but they aren’t rare either. Surely this unit could get a few over the year?

Incredibly, they somehow didn’t. Not one. Single. Pick. The Jets hold the unenviable distinction of being the only team in history to do that.

They had one final chance to do it today against the Buffalo Bills, who sat Josh Allen after the first play from scrimmage. The Jets faced Mitch Trubisky — not exactly an A-list passer — and in all likelihood could come up with one interception.

Instead, Trubisky went 22 of 29 with 259 yards, four touchdown passes and no interceptions.

The best chance came in the third quarter with Ja’Sir Taylor on Gabe Davis in the endzone. But Davis mossed him.

Such ends the pathetic season for the Jets’ defense. They are devoid of talent, direction, and fire. As a result, they made the wrong kind of history that is somehow perfectly fitting for a franchise in as much malaise as New York.

The good news is, it can't get any worse. Next year is bound to be better.

Hopefully.



