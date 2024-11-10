Saints Coach Darren Rizzi Gives Legendary Description Of Day After Beating Falcons

The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen (finally) after the team's seventh straight loss last week. On Sunday, former special teams coordinator and interim head coach Darren Rizzi manned the sideline for the first time in his NFL career.

Everyone was happy to see Allen gone and Rizzi elevated, even the Pope. Well, kinda.

Elite work by the Saints social media team, by the way.

Well, Sunday was a day to remember for Rizzi. New Orleans defeated the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons 20-17, in a game that the Saints never trailed.

They looked more competent in the first game under Rizzi than they had over the past two months under Allen. And it was easy to see the difference Sunday afternoon at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

As good as the day ended for Rizzi, it didn't start particularly well, apparently.

After the game, Rizzi took the podium for his first postgame news conference as an NFL head coach. And what message did he want to send to the world?

He clogged a stadium toilet prior to the game.

"I go to the bathroom, this is how my day started. I clogged a toilet. I'm like, this is gonna be a crappy day. Pun intended," Rizzi admitted, while also explaining that he used the head coach's locker room for the first time.

Look, Saints fans probably don't have any problem with Rizzi clogging a toilet. They're tired of seeing their team play like a clogged toilet on the field, so if he keeps winning games, he can clog every toilet in the stadium.

Not only did the team win, but his unit in particular – special teams – made one of the biggest plays of the game.

The Saints won by three points, so that blocked field goal obviously played a pivotal role in the outcome of the game.

New Orleans plays Cleveland, the Los Angeles Rams and the New York Giants over the next four weeks, which are all winnable games.

If the team can play like it did Sunday, the season might not be over just yet.

But they still have a long way to go to have a chance to reach the postseason.