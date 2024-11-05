New Orleans Saints Receive Unexpected ‘Blessing’ From Pope Francis

The Pope has been a popular figure for New Orleans Saints fans after Pontifex inadvertently gave the team his blessing.

Posting on his X account (what a time), the Pope hailed "the #Saints" as "precious pearls" in the aftermath of the team firing head coach Dennis Allen.

With his Saints hashtag, the Pope sprouted a 'fleur de lis,' that symbol centered on the team's logo.

So the Pope's gotta be a New Orleans fan, right? And who better to turn around the Saints' 2-7 start than Pope Francis?

"The #Saints are precious pearls and are always living and relevant, because they provide a fascinating commentary on the Gospel," Pope Francis posted on social media early Tuesday. "Their lives are an illustration of the Good News that Jesus brought to humanity: God is our Father, who loves everyone with boundless love."

In response to the Pope's blessing, the Saints' social media account welcomed him with open arms to be their saving grace.

"Thank you for your prayers, Pontiff," the Saints' account responded. "We need them."

Though most Saints fans found levity in the exchange, some fans were out of hope.

"Not even the Pope can save this team," one fan commented.

Since their 2-0 start to the year, the Saints have lost seven consecutive games, with only Satan's fall from grace rivaling such a decline.

Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com