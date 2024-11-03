Scary: Saints WR Chris Olave Concussed, Stretchered Off Field After Vicious Shot To Head

A scary scene unfolded in Charlotte after New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave took a vicious shot to the head from a Carolina Panthers' defender.

After a pass from Saints quarterback Derek Carr, intended for Olave, fell incomplete, Panthers safety Xavier Woods blasted Olave. Flags came flying in from multiple referees, who assessed a 15-yard personal foul penalty on Woods for the illegal hit.

The throw from Carr was high and across the middle of the field, which left the receiver completely defenseless against an incoming hit.

Olave lay motionless on the field as the broadcast immediately went to a lengthy commercial break.

When the broadcast resumed, medical personnel had loaded Olave onto a stretcher and a cart removed him from the field.

Several players from both teams dropped to a knee while Olave received assistance, and many appeared to be praying for the injured NFL receiver.

Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick reported that Olave was moving his extremities following the hit and was able to shake hands with some of his teammates before leaving the field.

The team quickly ruled Olave out for the rest of the game with a concussion.

That makes five known concussions in Olave's career and second this season.

Earlier this season, in a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Olave suffered a concussion on a hit by a Bucs defender.

The receiver missed only one game after clearing the NFL's concussion protocol.

But many on social media quickly blamed Derek Carr for throwing a "hospital ball" to Olave, which put the receiver in a terrible spot.

That included former Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas.

Best of wishes for Chris Olave, who will have to evaluate his future in the NFL, which is murky after yet another head injury.