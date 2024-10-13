NFL Bettors Are Whining Because Chris Olave Suffered A Concussion

Unfortunately for the New Orleans Saints, their fans, fantasy football players and NFL bettors, wide receiver Chris Olave took a vicious hit on the team's third offensive play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Even more unfortunately for the Saints and their fans, Olave fumbled the ball and the Bucs scooped it up and returned it for a 57-yard touchdown to open a 14-point lead less than halfway through the first quarter.

Even more more unfortunately, Olave went down hard after a helmet-to-helmet collision and appeared dazed when he got up.

Trainers immediately took the star receiver into the blue medical tent, where he remained for several minutes. After that, they escorted Olave to the locker room and, eventually, the receiver was ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Obviously, the most important aspect of all of this is the health of Chris Olave. Concussions are no joke and Olave took a massive shot to the side of his head from a Buccaneers defender.

Plus, Olave has now suffered several concussions during his football career, and he's still just 24 years old.

But NFL bettors immediately jumped into "whine" mode. Many people placed bets on Chris Olave for Sunday's game, and unsurprisingly, they're demanding refunds.

I'm writing this on behalf of my colleague and good friend, Geoff Clark. Clark is OutKick's betting guru and nothing drives him more insane than when bettors demand refunds because they got bad luck.

He's convinced me that the correct play here is for NFL bettors to accept the L. First of all, it's called gambling. Luck is part of the game.

What about all the bettors who bet Chris Olave to go under his totals on Sunday? Should they have their bets voided? Absolutely not.

Football is a violent sport and injuries happen. Part of betting on the league involves the chance that a player might get hurt. Sometimes that works in your favor, sometimes it doesn't. But it's all part of the "gambling" piece of the puzzle.

So, NFL bettors, please stop whining that you lost a bet because a player got hurt.

If you don't like it, don't bet on the games. It's pretty simple.