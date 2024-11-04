Saints Fire Head Coach Dennis Allen, Make Darren Rizzi New Interim

It started out with such promise for the New Orleans Saints this year, but the last seven weeks have been brutal and on Monday morning head coach Dennis Allen paid the price with his job.

Allen, 52, was informed Monday his three-season tenure with the club was coming to an end.

Allen Out Amid Seven-Game Skid

This followed a seven-game losing skid that included Sunday's 23-22 loss to the Carolina Panthers – who previously were considered perhaps the worst team in the NFL.

Amid the losing skid, owner Gayle Benson began to question why the team was failing.

Allen losing to the NFL's worst team and the season being lost for all intents and purposes pointed to the coach as a major reason. So he was dismissed.

The Saints were meeting as a team and getting the news when the news leaked nationally.

In that meeting, it was announced to players that longtime special teams coach Darren Rizzi had been named to the position of interim coach, a source told OutKick.

Darren Rizzi Experienced Coach

Rizzi, 54, has been Allen's right-hand on game days, helping to manage games for and with Allen. He joined the club in 2019 and was promoted to assistant head coach in 2022.

Rizzi also consistently keeps the Saints special teams among the best in the NFL and helped author the Dynamic Kickoff play the league adopted on a trial basis for 2024.

Rizzi previously coached in Miami where the Dolphins special teams were consistently among the top 5 in the NFL. And he helped head coach Adam Gase make in-game decisions.

Rizzi has been interviewed for NFL head coach jobs over the years.

He is expected to be given a chance to interview for the Saints job at the end of this season if he can help turn the team, and the season, around in New Orleans.

Turning Saints Around Not Easy

That isn't going to be an easy task. If it were easy, Allen might have done it.

Indeed, the Saints started out the season looking like one the NFL's best teams.

"The sky's the limit," running back Alvin Kamara told reporters after a stunning 44-19 win over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2.

But the wheels came off after that win. It's the last one the Saints have enjoyed so far.

And Sunday's loss to the Panthers said things. It said, for example, the Saints are regressing.

Saints Loss To Carolina An Eye-Opener

The Saints had beaten the Panthers 47-10 in the regular-season opener. Sunday's loss was eye-opening in the sense Allen wasn't rallying his team amid a losing streak, but rather, it was taking steps backward.

Allen was hired in 2022 following Sean Payton’s resignation. Allen authored a 18-25 record during his tenure.

Allen is no stranger to being fired during the season. He was dismissed by the Raiders after he began the 2014 season with an 0-4 record, following a pair of 4-12 finishes in 2012 and 2013.

The Saints play the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.