Super Bowl Is In New Orleans This Season And Saints Acting Like They're Going To Play In It

When sometimes New Orleans disappointment Derek Carr, of all people, is in the end zone celebrating (another) touchdown by doing his best crotch-grabbing Michael Jackson impersonation, you know significant stuff is happening with the Saints.

And that's exactly how it was Sunday in Dallas when the Saints came calling like an angry squatter that raids the refrigerator, changes the TV channel and takes over your bed.

Saints 44.

Cowboys 19.

"I need someone to slow that down a little bit," running back Alvin Kamara said of the Thriller moves by Carr. "I need a clip of that."

Derek Carr Trying To Be Better

Carr has borne the brunt of what has not gone well in New Orleans the past couple of years. Fairly or not.

This year, with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak taking over the offense, Carr often pulled double duty in taking practice repetitions before practice and then repeating all of them during practice.

"I promised our team and I promised our city I would do anything and everything in my power, it's not going to be perfect, but do everything in my power to exhaust everything I could begin to imagine to be better this year," Carr said. "And so far we've started off good."

So there Carr was, a key part of a dominating performance, completing 11 of 16 passes with two passing touchdowns and the rushing touchdown that preceded his dance.

"I was a dancer in my day," Carr said. "Don't let the four kids fool you."

Saints Offense Humming

The Saints scored the first six times they had the football. They frustrated the Cowboys and their 90,000-some fans that had witnessed 16 consecutive home regular-season wins. That's perhaps why fans were mostly quiet by the second half and heading for the exits by the end of the third quarter.

Last season the Cowboys trailed at home for only 44 minutes. That's the entire season.

They trailed in this game from the 10:50 mark in the first quarter – so 49 minutes and 10 seconds in one game alone.

Kamara, who scored three rushing touchdowns and caught a 57-yard touchdown pass, was the offense's focal point in this one.

But it truly was impressive in how complete the blowout was.

Complete Win For Entire Saints Team

The Saints offensive line that has three new starters was outstanding. The defense dominated. Carr threw his two TD passes and ran for another. It made understated coach Dennis Allen absolutely giddy!

"Excited about getting a win against a good football team," Allen said.

That's Allen being giddy.

And now we have to ask questions the first two weeks of this season have obviously birthed:

Are the Saints a Super Bowl contender? For a Super Bowl that will be played in New Orleans on Feb. 9, 2025?

Have they emerged from the fog of the Drew Brees retirement after 2020 and the Sean Payton departure one year later?

Are they the best team in the NFC South?

Kamara Gauges Team Limits

"The sky's the limit," Kamara said before reminding a reporter he's not the sort that gets "too much into the hype."

Two games is way too early to know any of the answers.

"We have a lot of things we still have to work on," Allen said to curb any premature celebration.

Yeah, he's a barrel of monkeys. But this is clearly not the same middling New Orleans Saints of the past few years.

The Saints have scored 91 total points through their first two games, and the most points they've ever scored to start a season. The NFL record is 95 points by the 1968 Oakland Raiders.

Oh, their defense, which has been among the league's toughest for several years is still good. The Saints intercepted Dak Prescott twice this game and limited the Cowboys to one touchdown.

That's the same Cowboys that led the NFL in scoring last year and scored 33 points against Cleveland last week.

"I feel like as a defense, we can match up with any team in the NFL," said defensive back Tyrann Mathieu who had an interception in the game.

"We recognize not a lot of people believe in us ... It's just a good feeling to get off to a fast start…"