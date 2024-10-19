New Hampshire Girls Soccer Team Forfeits Against Trans Opponent

More and more females are standing up for their right to fair play and refusing to face opponents that were born males.

A high school soccer team in New Hampshire became the latest team to forfeit a match rather than compete against a transgender (biological male) opponent.

Bishop Brady high school in Concord, NH was scheduled to play Kearsarge High on Friday night, but the girls elected not to compete.

This appears to be a problem in New Hampsire.

As OutKick reported last month, several parents were banned from attending girls' soccer matches for handing out pink armbands with the letters "XX" sewn into them.

Those parents were protesting the inclusion of a biological male on the Plymouth High team, which is a different school than the one that the girls from Bishop Brady opposed.

It's unfortunate that these young women have to sacrifice opportunities to play the sport that they love, but until those in charge put rules in place to protect them, many are left without any choice.

We've seen this type of story gain national attention thanks to the San Jose State volleyball team, which has transgender player Blaire Fleming.

Five schools have so far refused to compete against SJSU and Fleming, with four Mountain West schools accepting forfeit losses rather than play.

The Nevada women's volleyball team became the first to openly state that they refused to play because they want to promote fairness in women's sports.

"We, the University of Nevada Reno women’s volleyball team, forfeit against San Jose State University and stand united in solidarity with the volleyball teams of Southern Utah University, Boise State University, the University of Wyoming, and Utah State University," the team wrote in an exclusive statement to OutKick.

"We demand that our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes."

Nevada joined Southern Utah, Boise State, Wyoming and Utah State as schools to cancel their matches against San Jose State.