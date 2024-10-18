Trans Blaire Fleming Blasts A Spike Off Opponent's Head & Now America Is Talking

Trans San Jose State volleyball masher Blaire Fleming was at it again Thursday night in Albuquerque where an opponent wore a blast off Fleming's palm in a three sets to one SJSU victory.

While multiple Mountain West opponents have forfeited matches against SJSU as a show of force against the invasion of biological males in women's sports, the New Mexico Lobos stepped up to play.

Then this happened. What a moment for women's sports.

Fleming ended up with a game-high 18 kills and three aces in the victory that ran San Jose's record to 10-3.

"If you're wondering why teams are forfeiting against @SJSU, here's the reason. Last night another woman was smashed in the face by a kill from a man posing as a woman. It's unfair, unsafe, and regressive, yet our ‘leaders’ remain silent," Riley Gaines, the host of OutKick's "Gaines for Girls" podcast tweeted Friday morning.

In what is becoming a recurring theme, Fleming, last week, blasted a San Diego State player in the face with a spike.

America is starting to wake up to trans volleyball player Blaire Fleming spiking off opponent's faces

Over on Twitter, people who've spent their lives within the volleyball community are now weighing in on the dangers associated with a male body playing on volleyball nets that are lowered in the women's game.

Let's go to the reactions to what people are watching from Fleming.