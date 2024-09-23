N.H. Parent Banned From Girls' Soccer For Rest Of Season After Wearing Pink XX Armband To Oppose Trans Player

Last week , OutKick’s Matt Reigle wrote about a situation that involved the parents of some girls' soccer players at Bow High School in New Hampshire. The long and short of it is that several parents dislike the fact that Plymouth High School had a biological male on its roster, and after learning that the powers that be would do nothing to stop it, they decided to wear pink armbands with "XX" written on them as a show of support for the biological women.

Unfortunately, because we live in a world that lacks common sense, several parents were slapped with "No Trespass" orders from local police officers.

One parent named Anthony Foote said that he was banned from attending his daughter’s soccer games until today, September 23. But now news has emerged from the NH Journal stating that another parent - Kyle Fellers - was banned not just for a few days, but for the rest of the season.

"You are prohibited from attending any Bow School District athletic or extra-curricular event, on or off school grounds," the order reads . "This NO TRESPASS order will remain in effect for the remainder of the fall sports season. If you are found on District property in violation of this order you will be arrested and prosecuted for Criminal Trespass under New Hampshire law."

All that for wearing an armband and not doing anything disruptive? Tell me you’re insane and insecure without telling me you’re insane and insecure.

Fellers said that the athletic director came up to him and whispered that there were no protests allowed. After tensions rose between several other parents in attendance and authorities on the scene, the referees decided to halt the game and send the teams back to the benches.

Fellers went back to his car to watch the rest of the game in the hopes of deescalating tensions. After the game finished, he stood outside with a sign that read "Protect women’s sports for female athletes," which many fans leaving the field read.

However, it was not received well by all who saw it.

"One of the referees was parked near me and, as he got in his car, he called me a ‘f***ing a**hole,'" Fellers said . "So I guess he still had his free speech rights."

That’s the irony of this issue. If you don’t want biological men competing in women’s sports, you are silenced and ridiculed. But if you are okay with ignoring basic biological reality and letting real women suffer the consequences, you’re allowed to do what you want.

That reality was not lost on another one of the parents that was there on that day.

"The core of this issue is freedom of speech," one unnamed parent said . "After I read that superintendent’s [no trespass] order, which was bizarre, I said, ‘Oh, they’re shutting down one side of the debate.’ That’s the core issue. The idea of having men in women’s sports is one we should be able to discuss. But they don’t believe in discussion."

Ain’t that the truth?