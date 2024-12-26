Netflix's NFL Cake Brought Awkward Player Responses

Turns out that the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens didn't want to have their cake and eat it too.

After both teams put a beating on their NFL Christmas Day opponents yesterday, Netflix tried giving the players their own version of the Thanksgiving turkey leg - a Netflix football-shaped red velvet football cake.

The only problem? None of the players wanted the cake that was frozen the day before being left out all day during the games.

"Red velvet!" Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson exclaimed before Netflix broadcaster Jamie Erdahl asked "If that meant he wants to try it?" to which Jackson immediately shut her down, "nah."

"Come on, someone has to try it! Derrick [Henry], I won't tell anybody even though you want to eat a chicken breast," but the star running back wouldn't have any of it either.

Realizing that this was in fact not a good idea, the Netflix host ended up eating a piece of the football cake herself, to which she told the players "it was delicious!" but both players once again declined - saying they had to eat real food.

Ouch. Talk about being stood up! Thoughts and prayers for the baker who probably had his entire extended family over for his big moment only for it to be ripped in front of everyone!

THE CAKE WAS A FLOP

After the Kansas City Chiefs dominated the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-10 in the earlier game, Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce were chosen as the cake-eaters.

The Chiefs quarterback declined, saying that he was on a diet and didn't want any part of it, but Kelce, who earlier set the Chiefs' all-time receiving touchdown record at 78, took a bite of one. "It’s good. I’m gonna take this to the locker room and get some victory cake," Kelce responded.

It's unclear if Taylor Swift later yelled at him.

With the Christmas Day games not going anywhere anytime soon, Netflix may have to opt for a Christmas ham or a roast next year as the nutrition-obsessed athletes proved they didn't want any sweets.

