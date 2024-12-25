Beyoncé's Halftime Show Finger Guns Have Got Fans Talking

Netflix decided that a good way to get non-football fan eyeballs on the Christmas Day game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans — which ended in an unholy Ravens blowout win — was to get Houston's own Beyoncé to handle halftime show duties.

In all honesty, they're probably right, but NFL fans still got to have fun with her performance, and it's all thanks to one simple gesture she made to cap it all off.

Beyoncé ran through a bunch of songs that I've been told are hits, and capped it off by ascending toward the roof of NRG Stadium on a platform with a big banner hanging from it that read "BANG," as if it had just popped out of the barrel of Elmer Fudd's malfunctioning rifle.

But watch to the end because you're going to see something that probably had the NFL powers that be seething with rage in light of how they've had similar incidents that occurred on the field.

Your eyes did not deceive you, those were finger guns.

If you've been following the NFL this season, then you know that finger guns are no bueno. Players have gotten fined thousands for doing it, and the NFL doesn't seem to care about making a distinction between a cool guy Arthur Fonzarelli-style finger gun versus someone pretending to unload a clip into the stands.

As such, everyone who saw it had the same thing to say about Beyoncé wielding some finger guns.

Even a very handsome writer who thought he was coming up with a good joke quickly, only to realize his stream was a couple of minutes behind.

It'd be nice to see the NFL play along with this and kind of put their hands up to admit that, yeah, they have kind of gone a bit nuts with the finger gun fines.

But I'm pretty confident that that will not happen.