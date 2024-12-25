The Baltimore Ravens Have Saved Their Season In The Span Of 10 Days

Ten days ago – on Dec. 15 – the Baltimore Ravens were not in a great place. They were coming off their bye after losing two of the previous three games, barely treading water at 7-5, and facing three games in 10 days.

And here we are 10 days later and the season has a new look.

Because it has been saved.

Ravens Win Third Consecutive Game

The Ravens beat the Houston Texans on Christmas night. It wasn't close. And it was Baltimore's third consecutive win – all in 10 days.

"I'm proud of our guys, man," coach John Harbaugh said after Wednesday's 31-2 victory in Houston. "I'm really proud of our guys for what they accomplished – our players, our strength and conditioning coaches, our nutritionist, our trainers, our performance coaches."

The Ravens reached the finish line of their 10-day marathon, running through the tape with plenty of energy and momentum to spare. This team suddenly looks fresh.

The running game is working. They rushed for 251 yards and averaged 5.8 yards per attempt against the Texans.

The defense, so questionable and even borderline terrible against the pass earlier in the season, is molding itself into shape.

Defense Becomes Strong Point

Houston's C.J. Stroud threw for only 185 yards this game and the Texans averaged only 4.1 yards per pass – a number typically reserved for an average NFL run. Stroud finished with a quite horrible 59.2 passer rating.

We must also add this: The Ravens entered their three-game stretch with arguably the NFL MVP playing at quarterback and emerged in the same fashion.

Lamar Jackson has played outstanding throughout the season and this game was no different, in that he passed for 2 touchdowns, ran for another, and became the leading rusher among quarterbacks in NFL history.

So Jackson has been a constant.

But now the constant has consistency around him.

So, yes, things are looking good.

Harbaugh Not Surprised By Success

"I can't say it's surprising," Harbaugh said. "We're not surprised by it. We knew and believed we would start playing better. We knew we were going to play a lot better. I think I said it.

"The good news was we could play better, and we were good enough to do it. I mean, we're healthy, we had our players, we did have to move pieces around, that was good. We did move some scheme pieces around and the guys just kept working on fundamentals to try to get better."

So this is all good things coming together for the Ravens at precisely the right time – just as the playoffs loom in a couple of weeks.

The Ravens, which have already clinched a playoff berth, can win the AFC North title next week if they beat the Cleveland Browns at home.

That would be the topper to the regular-season turnaround. And a pretty strong way to head into the postseason.