Kansas City Chiefs Are Better Than They Were Last Year Which Is An Amazing Accomplishment

We've spent this entire NFL season chronicling how the Kansas City Chiefs are incomplete and have had to master the art of winning close games. We've seen how they must rely on the defense to make up for an inconsistent offense even as quarterback Patrick Mahomes has not often been dynamic.

Even late in Wednesday's convincing 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Netflix broadcast crew made the point that the Chiefs have not scored more than 30 points in a game all season.

"We know that our work isn't done for sure," coach Andy Reid said after the game.

Who Would Bet Against The Chiefs?

But, this Christmas Day, with only one more week remaining in the regular season, it needs to be said:

The Chiefs are not just good. They're better than they were last year.

"Now, I ask you this, to all those who criticized the Chiefs, when we get to the playoffs, are you willing to put your house up against the Chiefs?" Netflix analyst Nate Burleson asked.

The question doesn't need an answer because nobody is betting their house against the team looking like it has a legitimate chance to three-peat right. Just look at the facts.

The facts are the Chiefs were in some disarray last Christmas after a stunning loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

But this year, they've won their sixth consecutive game and are 15-1, which is the best record in the NFL. And they just clinched a first-round bye and home field advantage throughout the coming postseason.

So that's better.

Chiefs Will Enjoy Bye And Home Field

Last year's Chiefs had to go on the road in the playoffs including to Baltimore for the AFC Championship game. So, again, this layoff, promises to be at least 24 days between the end of the season and Kansas City's first playoff game.

"I told my pregnant wife we can go home and have our baby," Mahomes said after the game.

"I think it'll be a positive for us," Reid said of the looming bye.

It doesn't stop.

These Chiefs win with their stars and without them.

They collected five sacks of Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson. And that came on a day the team's best defensive player and definitely its best defensive lineman, Chris Jones, could not play because of a calf injury.

The Chiefs this season have been without Rashee Rice, Hollywood Brown, Isiah Pacheco and are currently playing Joe Thune, their left guard, at left tackle. And it has not affected the bottom line.

Why?

Because the depth has been better than last year. And because their coaching has covered weaknesses better.

"We've got a lot of weapons out there," Mahomes said. "We're getting healthy at the right time. The Big Guy leads us off, but we've got guys everywhere."

The Big Guy is tight end Travis Kelce. The narrative about him this season is that he's slowed down. That he doesn't get downfield with the same explosion.

Kelce caught eight passes for 84 yards with a touchdown against the Steelers. It was a milestone game because he became the first Chiefs player to catch 1,000 career passes and also passed Tony Gonzalez for the franchise lead in career TD receptions.

Kelce celebrated his touchdown on Wednesday by doing a dunk over the goal posts, which was how Gonzalez used to celebrate his scores before the move was written out of the NFL rule book. So much for the narrative that the 35-year-old isn't very athletic anymore.

With Kelce playing up to standard, and Brown, DeAndre Brown, rookie Xavier Worthy developing and the running game working, it has given Mahomes more options than he's had in a while.

He completed nine consecutive passes at one point in the second half and threw for 320 yards, his second-highest mark of the season.

"All three phases were rolling," Reid said. "The important thing is that we continue that, and that we continue getting better, and not flatten out, not go backward..."

Too late for that. The Chiefs are already looking better than they were last year.