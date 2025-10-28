NCAA Is Having Second Thoughts On Allowing Athletes To Bet On Pro Sports, After NBA Scandal

The NCAA should probably scrap the whole gambling on professional sports idea all together after NBA drama.

Following news of the NBA betting scandal that rocked the sports world last week, the NCAA has essentially acknowledged that allowing its athletes to bet on pro sports might not be the wisest decision in the near future.

On Tuesday evening, the NCAA Division I Board put out a statement on social media announcing that it is delaying the policy change that would've allowed student athletes to bet on professional sports starting on November 1st.

"The Division I Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to delay the effective date of a rules change to allow student-athletes and school athletics department staff members to permissibly bet on professional sports under NCAA rules," the NCAA announcement noted. "The rule change now will not take effect until Nov. 22.

"The NCAA Division I legislative process allows a rule change to be rescinded within 30 days of becoming final if two thirds of the division's members submit an electronic request supporting rescission. Because that rescission window extends to Nov. 21, the board determined an effective date after that window was appropriate."

Now, the NCAA has given itself time to rescind the changes, with the new start date of Nov. 22.

Essentially, this is the organization buying time so that other commissioners and schools can voice their concern, so that they can then potentially scrap this entire rollout of legal gambling.

In February, OutKick was told by numerous sources that the federal government was looking into potential point-shaving incidents that involved multiple teams that have not been named yet. Meaning, this was far bigger than what was transpiring in federal investigators' offices pertaining to Temple University or even Fresno State.

Did FBI Investigation Into NBA Players Cause This? Didn’t Help

Last week, a rule change was approved by the Division I cabinet, which would allow athletes to partake in sports wagering at the professional level. Meaning, the starting running back could gamble on an NBA, MLS or NFL game without punishment. Still, even with the change, athletes are now allowed to gamble on college sports in any fashion.

Then, some people involved at the NBA level decided to get caught in a federal investigation into illegal betting and poker games, headlined by Portland Trailblazers head coach Chauncey Billups, along with Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier.

FBI Director Kash Patel held a press conference where he announced that "multiple NBA players and coaches, who allegedly took advantage of their own positions of power to rig gambling systems for their own benefit — eventually funneling money to La Cosa Nostra, enriching some of the most notorious criminal networks in the world."

While the investigation is looking into rigged poker games, along with manipulation of props bets during games, it's clear that the NBA has a major problem on its hands.

Call it perfect timing, but this announcement came one day after the NCAA adopted a rule change that would allow its athletes to open betting accounts, and partake, without facing penalties.

On Tuesday, it was reported that SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey sent a memo to NCAA President Charlie Baker, urging him to rescind the upcoming change in betting rules.

"On behalf of our universities, I write to urge action by the NCAA Division 1 Board of Directors to rescind this change and reaffirm the Association's commitment to maintaining strong national standards that keep collegiate participants separated from sports wagering activity at every level."

Now, we wait to see if the NCAA decides that this was a bad idea, and votes to table to upcoming start of wagering on professional sports.

That might not be a bad idea, given the number of investigations into wagering at their own level over the past few years.