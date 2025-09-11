Bombshell: NCAA Confirms Gambling Investigations Into 13 Athletes Across 6 Schools

The NCAA revealed ongoing gambling investigations tied to athletes at Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, NC A&T, and Mississippi Valley.

The NCAA has finally acknowledged it is investigating 13 athletes at six schools for potential gambling activity in college basketball that has been brewing for over a year.

As OutKick has previously reported, the federal government has also been involved in these investigations, with the NCAA finally naming schools involved Thursday.

"While a number of schools have been identified in media reporting, current ongoing cases include student-athletes formerly associated with Eastern Michigan, Temple, Arizona State, New Orleans, North Carolina A&T and Mississippi Valley," the NCAA noted. "Additional cases are in various stages of the investigation process."

The NCAA announced that three former players had been permanently suspended because of their involvement in gambling activity.

An NCAA investigation found that Mykell Robinson and Steven Vasquez, who were roommates at Fresno State during the 2023-24 season before Vasquez transferred to SJSU, had been working together to manipulate games. Jalen Weaver was also participating.

While the NCAA is not releasing the names of those athletes involved in the investigation, the number of teams involved is highly noteworthy. One thing that has been questioned by fans of the sport is whether the schools themselves will be punished for this activity that is being uncovered.

The NCAA clarified this in its release.

"As with the previously resolved cases, the schools and respective school staffs in the ongoing cases are not alleged to have been involved in the violations by student-athletes, and the enforcement staff is not seeking penalties for the schools themselves for the student-athletes' conduct."

Federal Government Is Also Involved In College Basketball Gambling Inquiry

In February, OutKick was told by numerous sources that the federal government was looking into potential point-shaving incidents that involved multiple teams that have not been named yet. Meaning, this was far bigger than what was transpiring in federal investigators' offices pertaining to Temple University or even Fresno State.

Now that the NCAA has publicly acknowledged the ongoing investigations, there will come a time when the federal government will also start releasing details, though there could be indictments that follow.

There have been plenty of rumblings around the sport over the past year that both the NCAA and federal government were closing in on those involved. Now that we have this confirmation from the NCAA, it's likely that the cases are coming to a conclusion.

And, the NCAA has proof of these illegal gambling activities.

"Through the NCAA's extensive integrity monitoring program and network of sources, the enforcement staff became aware of unusual betting activities around regular-season games played by these teams," the NCAA said in a release. "The enforcement staff followed up on those reports and substantiated — in some cases, via text messages, direct messages on social media platforms and other material evidence — that violations had occurred."

