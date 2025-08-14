Nationwide College Basketball Point-Shaving Probe Reportedly Closing In On Indictments

In March, we reported that there was an ongoing federal investigation into alleged point-shaving in the college basketball world, and now investigators are reportedly close to handing down indictments in the case that has spanned over two years.

There have been numerous investigations over the past year that have involved multiple college basketball teams, with Fresno State and Temple University garnering headlines last season for alleged illegal gambling activity.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg, and the investigators from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania have taken the inquiry into alleged point-shaving to the highest level, as they looked into the fixing of games, which possibly had a tie to the gambling ring that former NBA player Jontay Porter was caught up in, according to a new report from Sports Illustrated.

Last February, OutKick was told by numerous sources that the federal government was looking into potential point-shaving incidents that involved multiple teams that have not been named yet. Meaning, this was far bigger than what was transpiring in federal investigators' offices pertaining to Temple University, or even Fresno State.

Sources told OutKick that the 2024, and 2023, NCAA Tournament were events that investigators were closely looking into, along with the regular season of those years. There have been numerous instances where monitoring services have been tipped-off to potential unusual activity at certain games that did not involve just one school, but multiple.

According to the report from SI, there have been inquiries into Eastern Michigan, New Orleans and Mississippi Valley State. Sources tell OutKick that those schools were just the start, and that the scope of this investigation was on a national level across the sport.

College Basketball Community Waiting On Pins And Needles

There have been plenty of discussions held within the betting community on the problems with prop-bets, which Jontay Porter was involved in during the investigation into the gambling ring that has already been charged.

At the moment, there is a growing concern that this whole investigation into alleged point-shaving and fixing games is going to shine a giant spotlight on the college basketball world, with the NCAA also paying very close attention, outside the investigations already ongoing that they are involved in, which include a school like Eastern Michigan.

According to Sports Illustrated, the investigation involved multiple teams and regions across the country, but that there is a current eye on ‘Southern Schools’.

This is starting to gain further traction in the basketball community, and there are plenty of coaches and administrators who were talking about this probe behind-the-scenes during the recent NCAA Tournament.

Now, we wait to see what kind of information the U.S. Attorney's office has, with indictments reportedly on the horizon.

Buckle up, because this could be a major talking point over the next few months, with the college basketball season set to begin in October.