Fresno State Basketball Players Being Investigated For Potential Illegal Gambling Activity

While the federal government investigates potential gambling activity connected to an NBA case that started with Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, there are concerns that a number of college basketball programs may be tied up in a potential ring as well. On Saturday, it was reported that Fresno State is investigating potential gambling activity that involves a few Bulldog players.

Before Fresno State was set to play Air Force today, it was announced that Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins would not play due to an internal inquiry into betting activity that could involve the players. According to the Fresno Bee, former player Mykell Robinson, who is no longer with the team and hasn't played since January 11, is also part of the investigation.

The NCAA has been looking for ways to implement further security measures to prevent gambling activity on college campuses over the last number of years, as it is illegal for players to bet on any games, not just their own, or provide information that could help others.

It should be noted that it is not clear how the players are involved, or if any types of bets were placed by those being held out by Fresno State. But, for the school to go to these lengths and not have the players participate is a red flag. In this situation, the school received a tip that there could be something going on within the basketball program tied to gambling, which forced the school to take proactive measures in holding these players out.

Fresno State is currently 5-22 on the season, having lost their last nine games.

Once any school receives information that a player could be in violation of rules, the NCAA is made aware, which leads to further investigations into the matter.

There has been chatter among the college basketball community that the federal government is looking into a number of different schools pertaining to illegal betting activity, dating back over the past few seasons.

Currently, there is an ongoing investigation centered around a potential incident that involves point-shaving at Temple University, with former player Hysier Miller being at the forefront of this inquiry.

As for Fresno State, they did release a statement regarding the two players not being on the court against Air Force on Saturday.

"Fresno State men’s basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are being withheld from competition as the university reviews an eligibility matter."

We will see where the investigation lands, but obviously this is not an ideal situation for college basketball, as the NCAA is trying its hardest to prevent gambling on games by student-athletes.

Unfortunately for them, it's becoming easier to find someone on the outside to place these bets, which is why they are relying on gaming commissions across the country, along with outside agencies, to help flag any potential wrongdoings.